Gabby Petito: Search for missing woman continues; father expresses frustration: LIVE UPDATES

Gabby Petito’s father expresses frustration after sister of boyfriend gives interview

Joe Petito, the father of the Florida woman who vanished last month while on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, was critical of an interview that a sibling of the boyfriend gave about the disappearance.

Cassie Laundrie, the sister of Brian Laundrie, told told ABC that it goes without saying that the family wants Gabby Petito to be found safe.

"She's like a sister and my children love her, and all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding," she said.

Gabby’s father Joe Petito told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that the remarks from the sister made sense.

"If that’s that family’s version of love, to just ignore and not care that someone’s gone,” Joe Petito said, “and people are looking for them and entire countries looking for them, I mean, that explains how we got to where we are today. Because I mean, look at their version of what they call love.”

Investigators say Gabby Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when the couple was visiting Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. The woman's family has been critical of Brian Laundrie and his family for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation.

The stepfather of a young woman who went missing over last month, reportedly in the Mountain West, told Fox News Thursday he adamantly wants Brian Laundrie to cooperate with the investigation.

Jim Schmidt, who lives on Long Island, N.Y., traveled to Wyoming's Grand Tetons – which he believes was the last place Petito, 22, was seen – as she and Brian Laundrie continued a weeks-long road trip around the sprawling national parks of the Mountain West.

Schmidt said police bodycam video of the couple's encounter with Moab, Utah, authorities earlier in the trip – in which they were separated for the night to prevent further issues – was hard to watch because of how emotional the woman was for the entire hour of footage.

"It is absolutely mind-boggling to our entire family and friends that you are on this cross-country road trip and you have been together for so long and every picture and video that we see is that you seem to be enjoying yourselves you say she is the love of your life; she is missing and you were on a trip with her, but you have no comment, you have nothing to say and you're hiding behind an attorney," Schmidt said.

Brian Laundrie recently retained counsel and has been silent on the case, which Schmidt said was indeed his constitutional right, but not the right thing to do when his fiancee is missing.