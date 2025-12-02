'Franklin the Turtle' publisher condemns Hegseth's 'unauthorized use' of character in narco-terror meme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The publisher of the iconic children's book series "Franklin the Turtle" issued a statement on social media Monday condemning Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's "violent" and "unauthorized use" of their character in a meme posted to X.

On Sunday, Hegseth shared a meme parodying the "Franklin" series, depicting the turtle firing a rocket-propelled grenade launcher at armed men in boats under the title "Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists."

"For your Christmas wish list…" Hegseth joked when sharing the fake book cover.

The Canadian publisher behind the "Franklin" series, Kids Can Press, condemned the secretary’s meme in a statement posted to its social media accounts the next day.

"Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity," the statement read. "We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values."

When asked for comment by Fox News Digital, Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded, "We doubt Franklin the Turtle wants to be inclusive of drug cartels … or laud the kindness and empathy of narco-terrorists."

The meme appeared to reference ongoing U.S. strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, which have stirred up controversy over the last month as detractors argue that the strikes are illegal due to them not receiving congressional approval.

Hegseth and the Trump administration have faced mounting scrutiny over their strikes on suspected "narco-terrorists" after it was revealed that a second strike was carried out on a Venezuelan drug boat in September.

On Monday, the White House confirmed and defended the second strike, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt telling reporters that the strike was conducted "in self-defense" in international waters "in accordance with the law of armed conflict."

The Washington Post reported Friday that Hegseth verbally ordered a Sept. 2 attack to kill everyone on board the alleged drug boat, prompting calls from lawmakers for greater oversight of the strikes.

The Post reported that a second strike was conducted to take out the remaining survivors on the boat.

According to the Post, the commander overseeing that operation told colleagues on a secure conference call that survivors were legitimate targets because they could still alert other traffickers, and ordered the second strike, citing Hegseth’s directive that everyone must be killed.

"As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland ," Hegseth wrote on X on Friday.

"As we’ve said from the beginning and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be ‘lethal, kinetic strikes,’" Hegseth continued. "The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization."

