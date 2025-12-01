Expand / Collapse search
Pete Hegseth

War Sec Pete Hegseth shares meme of children's book character firing on narco terrorist drug boat

'For your Christmas wish list…' Hegseth joked when sharing the fake book cover.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
As the Trump administration conducts deadly strikes against alleged drug boats of narco-terrorists, War Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a meme depicting the children's book series character Franklin firing a weapon at such a vessel.

"For your Christmas wish list…" Hegseth joked when sharing the fake book cover.

The meme shows the turtle character in a helicopter, firing what appears to be an RPG at one of the boats in the water below. The RPG fired by Franklin flies toward the vessel, where there is already an explosion occurring.

HEGSETH DEFENDS LETHAL STRIKES AGAINST ALLEGED DRUG TRAFFICKERS: ‘BIDEN CODDLED TERRORISTS, WE KILL THEM’

War Secretary Pete Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth smiles during a press conference at the Dominican National Palace in Santo Domingo on Nov. 26, 2025. ( Felix Leon / AFP via Getty Images)

"Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists," the title on the fake book cover reads.

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who is running for Senate, blasted Hegseth. 

WAR SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH SPENDS THANKSGIVING WITH US TROOPS IN LATIN AMERICA: ‘WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR YOU’

Rep. Seth Moulton

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., speaks during the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Global Aerospace Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"You're a disgrace," he wrote.

"There's nothing Christian about war crimes," former Rep. Justin Amash wrote in response to Hegseth's post.

WAR SECRETARY HEGSETH DELIVERS THANKSGIVING MESSAGE TO TROOPS

War Secretary Pete Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stands prior to the NFL 2025 game between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 9, 2025 in Landover, Md. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

"As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be ‘lethal, kinetic strikes.’ The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization," Hegseth wrote in part of a recent post on X.

