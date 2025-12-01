War Sec Pete Hegseth shares meme of children's book character firing on narco terrorist drug boat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the Trump administration conducts deadly strikes against alleged drug boats of narco-terrorists, War Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a meme depicting the children's book series character Franklin firing a weapon at such a vessel.

"For your Christmas wish list…" Hegseth joked when sharing the fake book cover.

The meme shows the turtle character in a helicopter, firing what appears to be an RPG at one of the boats in the water below. The RPG fired by Franklin flies toward the vessel, where there is already an explosion occurring.

HEGSETH DEFENDS LETHAL STRIKES AGAINST ALLEGED DRUG TRAFFICKERS: ‘BIDEN CODDLED TERRORISTS, WE KILL THEM’

"Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists," the title on the fake book cover reads.

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, who is running for Senate, blasted Hegseth.

WAR SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH SPENDS THANKSGIVING WITH US TROOPS IN LATIN AMERICA: ‘WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR YOU’

"You're a disgrace," he wrote.

"There's nothing Christian about war crimes," former Rep. Justin Amash wrote in response to Hegseth's post.

WAR SECRETARY HEGSETH DELIVERS THANKSGIVING MESSAGE TO TROOPS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be ‘lethal, kinetic strikes.’ The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization," Hegseth wrote in part of a recent post on X.