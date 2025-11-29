Hegseth defends lethal strikes against alleged drug traffickers: 'Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wrote on X that "Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them," in a post defending the Trump administration's strikes on alleged drug vessels in the Caribbean Sea.

The declaration came following reports from outlets such as The Washington Post and CNN claiming the U.S. military ordered a second strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Caribbean on Sept. 2 after the initial attack left two survivors.

The commander overseeing that operation told colleagues on a secure conference call that the survivors were legitimate targets because they could still contact other traffickers for help and ordered the second strike to comply with a directive from Hegseth that everyone must be killed, according to The Washington Post.

"As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland," Hegseth wrote on X on Friday.

"As we’ve said from the beginning, and in every statement, these highly effective strikes are specifically intended to be ‘lethal, kinetic strikes.’ The declared intent is to stop lethal drugs, destroy narco-boats, and kill the narco-terrorists who are poisoning the American people. Every trafficker we kill is affiliated with a Designated Terrorist Organization," Hegseth continued.

"The Biden administration preferred the kid gloves approach, allowing millions of people — including dangerous cartels and unvetted Afghans — to flood our communities with drugs and violence. The Trump administration has sealed the border and gone on offense against narco-terrorists. Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them," he added.

Hegseth also said, "Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict — and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command."

In a separate post on his personal X account, Hegseth wrote, "We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists."

President Donald Trump also said on Thursday said the U.S. will "very soon" begin stopping suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers "by land."

"From sending their poisons into the United States, where they kill hundreds of thousands of people a year — but we're going to take care of that situation," Trump said. "We're already doing a lot … It's about 85% stopped by sea."

The president added, "You probably noticed that now people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon."

