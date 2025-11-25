FOX teams with Murdoch Children's Research Institute for Giving Tuesday campaign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX is partnering with the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) for Giving Tuesday to help transform the future of pediatric healthcare.

You can visit go.fox/MCRI or scan the QR code displayed below and during FOX’s Giving Tuesday coverage to learn more and donate.

MCRI is among the premier child health research institutes in the world, ranking in the top three for both research quality and impact. Its staff includes more than 1,800 researchers working across more than 150 diseases, from asthma to genetic disorders.

"Murdoch Children's research improves the lives of millions of children each year. With your support, we can accelerate the breakthroughs that will give all children the opportunity to live a healthy and fulfilled life," MCRI wrote on its website.

The organization’s focus is on improving the lives of children and young people worldwide. It aims to improve diagnosis, advance early interventions and pioneer new treatments for patients.

Founded in 1986 by philanthropist Dame Elisabeth Murdoch and genetics pioneer Professor David Danks, MCRI began as the Murdoch Institute for Research in Birth Defects and has since grown into a global leader in child health.

Sarah Murdoch, the wife of Executive Chairman and CEO of FOX Corporation Lachlan Murdoch, announced in 2024 a collaboration between Australian and U.S. researchers.

The partnership aims to support and foster closer ties between researchers, leading to accelerated discoveries. It specifically links the teams at MCRI in Melbourne with those at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco.

Among their initiatives is the Decoding Broken Hearts program to treat the underlying causes of congenital heart disease. Researchers are combining MCRI’s advanced stem cell technologies and Gladstone's AI capabilities to help stop childhood heart disease from progressing.