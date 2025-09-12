News anchor reveals cancer diagnosis, plus doctor promotes Ozempic for all

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.
TOP 3:
- Fox News' Eric Shawn reveals cancer diagnosis
- Doctor: Everyone should be microdosing GLP-1s
- Heart surgeon reveals what to eat for cardiac health
MORE IN HEALTH
MIND TRIP – A psychedelic drug popular in the 1960s could be effective against anxiety, research suggests. Continue reading…
TOILET TALK - Scrolling on your phone in the bathroom raises a little-known health risk, experts warn. Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)