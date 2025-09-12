Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health Newsletter

News anchor reveals cancer diagnosis, plus doctor promotes Ozempic for all

And more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Health newsletter brings you stories on the latest developments in healthcare, wellness, diseases, mental health and more.

TOP 3:

- Fox News' Eric Shawn reveals cancer diagnosis

- Doctor: Everyone should be microdosing GLP-1s

- Heart surgeon reveals what to eat for cardiac health

Health newsletter 9-12

Some of this week's top health stories included a doctor's widespread recommendation for GLP-1 use, a Fox News anchor's cancer diagnosis, and a surgeon's nutrition guidance for optimal heart health. (iStock/Fox News)

MORE IN HEALTH

MIND TRIP – A psychedelic drug popular in the 1960s could be effective against anxiety, research suggests. Continue reading…

TOILET TALK - Scrolling on your phone in the bathroom raises a little-known health risk, experts warn. Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

Fox News Autos

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue