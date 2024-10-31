Murdoch Children’s Research Institute unveils new initiative at American Australian Association benefit dinner

Over 500 guests packed Cipriani Wall Street for the American Australian Association Annual Benefit Dinner on Wednesday night where Sarah Murdoch announced a new initiative on behalf of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI).

The annual dinner celebrates the vision of media icon Rupert Murdoch’s father and Lachlan Murdoch’s grandfather, Sir Keith Murdoch, who founded the American Australian Association to develop, broaden and strengthen the relationship between the two nations in 1948. The association has long been supported by FOX and its sister company, News Corp.

Sarah Murdoch, the wife of Lachlan, announced a new collaboration between Australian and U.S. heath researchers based at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute in Melbourne, and Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco that aims to foster and support researchers to develop and share new technologies and techniques to accelerate life-saving therapies for children affected by heart disease. Professor Enzo Porrello, MCRI of Stem Cell Medicine, said the program "will make a real difference to children and their families."

"I am so proud to have played a part in my family’s longstanding connection to the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, named in the honor of Dame Elisabeth Murdoch," Sarah Murdoch said.

"Enzo and his team pioneered the field when in 2017 they created the most complex 3D miniaturized models of human heart tissue in the world," she continued. "They can now reliably and reproducibly mimic the human heart in a dish to perform breakthrough experiments at a scale not previously imagined."

The exceptional night raised $1.8 million for AAA's scholarship programs supporting Americans and Australians to study in each other's countries respectively.

During the event, AAA marked the accomplishments of their scholarship and exchange program, which has awarded over $17 million to more than 1,100 Graduate, Indigenous Veteran and Arts Scholars. Proceeds raised at the dinner will support the next generation of innovative American and Australian leaders to build research capacity, develop solutions to pressing global issues, and continue to foster ongoing international collaborations.

Morgan Stanley Executive Chairman James P. Gorman AO received a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his storied career and tremendous leadership of one of the world’s largest and most respected banking institutions.

The event also honored Yvette Ostolaza, Management Committee Chair & Executive Committee Member at Sidley Austin, for her groundbreaking leadership at the global powerhouse legal firm.

Australian American country music star Keith Urban wrapped up the annual event with a memorial performance.