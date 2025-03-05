Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Heart Health

International effort seeks new treatments for pediatric heart disease

Murdoch Children's Research Institute partners with Gladstone Institutes for research using stem cell medicine, artificial intelligence

Bret Baier By Bret Baier , Amy Munneke Fox News
Published
close
'Decoding Broken Hearts': Artificial intelligence used to advance heart health research Video

'Decoding Broken Hearts': Artificial intelligence used to advance heart health research

 Fox News anchor Bret Baier has the latest on the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's partnership with the Gladstone Institutes for the 'Decoding Broken Hearts' initiative on 'Special Report.'

Australia's Murdoch Children's Research Institute is helping scientists use stem cell medicine and artificial intelligence to develop precision therapies for pediatric heart disease, the leading cause of death and disability in children.

Around 260,000 children die from heart disease around the world each year. In the U.S., a child is born with a heart defect every 15 minutes.

"We're really interested in understanding how kids develop heart disease and where we can interfere to stop it progressing," Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) Heart Disease Group Leader David Elliott said.

Dame Elisabeth Murdoch, the mother of Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch, helped found Australia’s MCRI. The institute is partnering with Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco for the Decoding Broken Hearts Program.

HEART DISEASE COULD BE PREVENTED WITH THIS ONE SIMPLE TEST

Amelia and Elijah Mallinson are two kids who could benefit from this research. The siblings live in Melbourne and have the same genetic heart condition.

"We took her to our local emergency because she woke up, she was swollen," Amelia and Elijah’s mother, Ebony Mallison, said. "We thought she was just sleepy, but turns out she was in and out of consciousness."

Amelia was two years old when doctors discovered her condition.

The Decoding Broken Hearts Program will help scientists develop precision therapies to treat heart disease using stem cell medicine and artificial intelligence.

Ebony Mallison, center, sits with her two children, Amelia and Elijah, who are living with the same genetic heart condition. Both of their cases are enrolled in the Decoding Broken Hearts program. (Fox News)

"After they'd done a chest X-ray, they realized that her heart was a lot larger than it should have been, and they realized she was in heart failure," Mallison said.

Amelia waited almost a year for a heart transplant. After successful treatment, she lives a mostly normal life. Her brother Elijah’s condition was discovered during a precautionary checkup.

"It was quite a shock because we weren't aware of anything that would cause him to also have a heart condition. It was very much a let's get him checked just to completely rule out that there's nothing wrong," Mallison said. "I feel like that was kind of more scary because we could anticipate the bad. But he's been really stable and really healthy so far, hasn't really needed any treatment or therapies yet, which is great."

DISEASE STARTS ON YOUR PLATE, CARDIOLOGIST SAYS — HERE'S WHAT TO CHANGE

Elliott said the goal is to find diagnoses and treatments before kids like Elijah ever need a transplant.

The Decoding Broken Hearts Program will help scientists develop precision therapies to treat heart disease using stem cell medicine and artificial intelligence.

Heart Disease Group Leader David Elliott at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute examines an image of a heart on his monitor. (Fox News)

"For many, the disease would be absolutely critical if you could correct the problem in-utero," said Elliott. "Those who have very severe heart disease will need three surgeries before they’re five. And it's very draining for the families involved. And so, what we really like to do is really progress that and allow those children a much more effective life."

MCRI is part of the Royal Children’s Hospital, which treats around 700 heart conditions each year. Every case is enrolled in the Decoding Broken Hearts program.

"We can use a special technology called reprogramming. So we take a small sample of this child's blood," Elliott said. "From that, we can create a heart cell. And in that heart cell is an exact replica up here in the laboratory of the child's heart cell."

Researchers then create additional small heart replicas to alter the function and find possible treatments for the patients at Royal Children’s.

The Decoding Broken Hearts Program will help scientists develop precision therapies to treat heart disease using stem cell medicine and artificial intelligence.

Scientists use patients' blood samples to create small heart replicas to study, aided by artificial intelligence. (Fox News)

"We're trying to use all of those different tools and technologies to understand how the disease develops and where we can look for new therapies using precision medicine to help kids with heart disease," Elliott said.

One of the newest tools with the help of Gladstone Institutes is artificial intelligence.

"Gladstone brings the expertise and the computational know-how that's built up around the Bay area to use AI to study the disease," Elliott said. "What AI allows us to do is millions and millions of experiments in the computer before we bring them into the cell, and that really allows us to target in and look at the ideal spot to interfere, to help cure disease."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Amelia and Elijah have also participated in studies to further advance treatments for conditions like theirs.

"If it even helps one family, it's worth it," Mallinson said. "Every staff member that you come in contact with at the hospital and doing research, they all make a huge difference in the lives of the kids and everyone in the families of these kids."

If you would like to donate or learn more about the Decoding Broken Hearts Program you can visit go.fox/MCRI.

Bret Baier currently serves as FOX News Channel's (FNC) anchor and executive editor of Special Report with Bret Baier (weeknights at 6-7PM/ET), chief political anchor of the network and co-anchor of the network’s election coverage. Baier is also host of FOX News Audio's "The Bret Baier Podcast" which includes Common Ground and The All-Star Panel. He joined FNC in 1998 as the first reporter in the Atlanta bureau and is now based in Washington, D.C.