Fox News Channel’s Aishah Hasnie promoted to anchor, White House correspondent

FOX News Media has promoted Aishah Hasnie to anchor and White House correspondent, President and Executive Editor Jay Wallace announced Tuesday.

Hasnie will anchor her own solo signature program on Saturday afternoons from 12 - 2 p.m. ET beginning on Jan. 10. She will assume the White House correspondent position this week. Hasnie, who joined Fox News in 2019, has previously served as a senior national correspondent and congressional correspondent, both based in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, she was a New York-based correspondent.

"Aishah’s knowledge of Washington makes her a perfect addition to our stellar White House team of correspondents, and we are confident she will excel in the anchor chair as well," Wallace said.

Hasnie has conducted news-making interviews with world leaders and politicians, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Taiwanese Ambassador Alexander Yui and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. She has also covered a wide range of historical moments, including the 2025 government shutdown and the marathon vote to elect Rep. Mike Johnson speaker of the House in 2023.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to deliver critical information to our viewers across the country in the anchor chair and honored to join our prestigious White House correspondent team," Hasnie said.

In 2020, Hasnie was named a New York Woman of Impact by Variety for her coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, specifically for the report she contributed to on how the pandemic impacted Muslim Americans during the Ramadan season.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, Hasnie was an anchor and investigative reporter at WXIN-TV, the FOX affiliate in Indianapolis. The Emmy-nominated journalist also served as an investigative reporter and substitute anchor at CBS affiliate WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In this role, her enterprise reporting on voyeurism law inspired local legislation to close a loophole in the system.

Hasnie’s work has been recognized by the local Indiana Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. She got her start in the industry at GEO-TV, an international network based in Pakistan where she was born and received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from Indiana University.

