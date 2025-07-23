Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

News agency says its Gaza journalists suffering health woes as union warns they will die without intervention

AFP freelancers report constant headaches, dizziness and inability to work as food crisis deepens in war-torn territory

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
We're determined to continue allowing aid to come into Gaza, says Israeli official Video

We're determined to continue allowing aid to come into Gaza, says Israeli official

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon discusses the number of Palestinians killed trying to seek aid and efforts to bring back Israeli hostages on 'Fox News @ Night.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Agence France-Presse news agency said its freelance journalists in Gaza are suffering constant health issues while a union is warning they will die "without immediate intervention." 

The news agency works with one freelance reporter, three photographers and six freelance video journalists in the Gaza Strip since its own staff fled the war-torn territory in 2024, according to The Society of Journalists at AFP union. 

"They're spending so much time and energy trying to source food and also just they just feel so weak," Phil Chetwynd, AFP's global news director, told NPR. "They talk about constant headaches, constant dizziness. So just the ability physically to, you know, get to a story is diminished." 

"Without immediate intervention, the last reporters in Gaza will die," the union said in its own statement. "With a few others, they are now the only ones reporting what is happening in Gaza. The international press has been banned from entering this territory for nearly two years." 

AMERICAN VETERANS ATTACKED, INJURED WHILE DISTRIBUTING AID IN GAZA WITH US-BACKED GROUP 

Gaza City airstrike damage

An airstrike hits a building in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza on July 21, 2025.  (Saeed M. M. T. Jaras/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Since AFP was founded in August 1944, we have lost journalists in conflicts, we have had wounded and prisoners in our ranks, but none of us can recall seeing a colleague die of hunger. We refuse to see them die," it added in a post on X. 

The union said its lead photographer in Gaza, which it identified as Bashar, wrote on Facebook Saturday that "I no longer have the strength to work for the media. My body is thin and I can no longer work." 

"Bashar, 30, works and lives under the same conditions as all Gazans, moving from one refugee camp to another amid Israeli bombings. For over a year, he has lived in absolute poverty and takes enormous risks to do his job. Hygiene is a major issue for him, with recurring bouts of severe intestinal illness," The Society of Journalists at AFP said. 

"Since February, Bashar has been living in the ruins of his house in Gaza City with his mother, four brothers and sisters, and the family of one of his brothers. Their house is completely without amenities or comfort, shared with a few cousins. On Sunday morning, he reported that one of his brothers had ‘fallen, due to hunger,’" it added. 

DOZENS OF PALESTINIANS KILLED, NEARLY 200 WOUNDED WHILE ON THEIR WAY TO COLLECT AID IN GAZA 

Palestinians line up to receive meal in Gaza

Palestinians shove to receive a hot meal at a charity kitchen in the Mawasi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on July 22, 2025. (AFP via Getty Images)

The union said each of its freelance journalists in Gaza are receiving a monthly salary from the AFP, however, "there's almost nothing to buy — or what is available is prohibitively expensive." 

Representatives for the AP and Reuters also expressed concern for their teams there, but would not say how many people are working for them. 

"We are deeply concerned about our staff in Gaza and are doing everything in our power to support them," said Lauren Easton, a spokeswoman for The Associated Press. "We are very proud of the work our team continues to do under dire circumstances to keep the world informed about what is happening on the ground." 

Reuters said that it is in daily contact with its freelance journalists, and that "the extreme difficulty sourcing food is leading to their and all Gaza residents experiencing greater levels of hunger and illness." 

Demonstration in Gaza City

A demonstrator holds a sign reading in Arabic "a hungry journalist writes a report about the hungry" during a protest by journalists against hunger in the Rimal district of Gaza City on July 19, 2025.  (Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The agency said it is providing extra money to help them. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.