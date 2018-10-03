Trey Yingst currently serves as a Jersualem-based general assignment reporter for FOX News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in August 2018.Read More

Prior to joining the network, Yingst served as chief Washington correspondent for OAN, where he covered the start of the Trump administration. During his 16 months covering the Trump administration, Yingst was first to report on major stories including the indictment announcement of 13 Russian nationals and the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's plans to meet with President Trump. Yingst was described by journalism's Poynter Institute as having aggressively questioned the Trump administration and by Mediaite as a correspondent with a "tendency to ask the major questions of the day." Prior to this, he contributed to BBC News where he reported on multiple breaking news events, including the police brutality protests in Baltimore, MD and Ferguson, MO, making national headlines for his coverage of the latter. In addition, Yingst contributed to Canada’s CTV News and co-founded News2Share, an online media outlet publishing stories and multimedia content from conflict zones, while he was still in college.

Yingst received his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from American University. He was a member of the White House Correspondents Association, the National Press Club and the Kappa Tau Alpha journalism honor society.