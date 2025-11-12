Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Channel outdraws CNN, MSNBC during election week

‘The Five’ finishes as most-watched show among total viewers, ‘Hannity’ wins key demo

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
GOP's path forward after 2025 election losses Video

GOP's path forward after 2025 election losses

Fox News contributor Guy Benson explains what the Republican Party will have to do to ensure that 2025 will not be a 'preview' of 2026 on 'Sunday Night in America.'

Americans relied on Fox News Channel for information and analysis during election week for coverage of key races in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City. 

Fox News averaged 1.4 million total day viewers to finish No. 1 among all cable offerings during the week of November 3. 

Fox News was the only cable network to surpass the one-million viewer benchmark as MSNBC finished second with an average audience of 695,000, followed by ESPN with 637,000. CNN managed only 487,000 average viewers. 

Fox News Channel averaged 1.6 million total day viewers to lead all basic cable options during the second quarter while topping MSNBC’s average audience of 596,000 and CNN’s 406,000 combined. Fox News has now been No. 1 in all of cable among total day viewers for 17 straight quarters.

Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity and Greg Gutfeld. (FOX News Media)

During primetime, Fox News dominated with 2.2 million average viewers compared to 1.5 million for No. 2 ESPN. MSNBC settled for 1.3 million and CNN finished with 786,000 as Fox News topped the liberal networks combined among both total day and total primetime viewers. 

When it comes to the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, Fox News averaged 132,000 total day viewers and 220,000 during primetime to top CNN and MSNBC in both categories. 

On election night, Fox News averaged 2.92 million primetime viewers to top MSNBC’s 2.88 million total viewers and CNN’s 1.9 million, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The night was marked by sweeping Democratic victories in major races, including the Virginia and New Jersey governor's contests, and the election of Zohran Mamdani as the next mayor of New York City.

Fox News’ election night coverage also outdrew NBC in 23 of the top 25 markets, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Washington, D.C. 

"The Five" averaged 3.6 million viewers to finish No. 1 in cable news during the significant news cycle, while "Hannity" took the demo title with 311,000 viewers from the coveted group. 

Bret Baier

Fox News Channel averaged 1.4 million total day viewers to finish No. 1 among all cable offerings during the week of November 3.  (FOX News Media)

"Special Report with Bret Baier," "The Ingraham Angle," "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Gutfeld!" and "FOX News @ Night with Trace Gallagher" all also thrived to help Fox News thump the competition. 

In fact, "Gutfeld!" averaged 2.6 million viewers to outdraw CBS’ "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." 

There were no signs of viewer fatigue following Election Day, as the "Jesse Watters Primetime" exclusive interview with Erika Kirk on Wednesday averaged 3.1 million viewers and 295,000 among the demo. 

erika kirk sits down with jesse watters

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, sits down with Fox News host Jesse Watters for her first interview since the assassination of her husband. (Fox News)

Fox News also saw strong performances from "The Will Cain Show," "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino," "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus," Martha MacCallum’s "The Story" and "America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith," which all had larger audiences than NBC’s "Today with Jenna and Friends" and "NBC News Daily."

Kayleigh McEnany’s "Saturday in America" averaged 1.4 million viewers to finish as the No. 1 show on Saturday and Maria Bartiromo’s "Sunday Morning Futures" took the Sunday crown with 1.5 million viewers. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

