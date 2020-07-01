Fox News terminates Ed Henry after outside probe into sexual misconduct claim

Fox News Media has terminated “America’s Newsroom” co-anchor Ed Henry after an outside law firm conducted an investigation into sexual misconduct claims that were made against him by a former employee.

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Jay Wallace informed staffers about it in a joint memo Wednesday morning.

“We would like to bring a very serious matter to your attention in an effort toward full transparency given the many actions we have taken to improve the culture here over the last four years,” Scott and Wallace wrote.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES QUARTER WITH RECORD-SETTING VIEWERSHIP

“On Thursday, June 25, we received a complaint about Ed Henry from a former employee’s attorney involving willful sexual misconduct in the workplace years ago. We immediately retained an outside law firm (which has never represented FOX News in investigations or litigation) to independently investigate the claims," Scott and Wallace wrote.

"Ed was suspended the same day and removed from his on-air responsibilities pending investigation. Based on investigative findings, Ed has been terminated,” the memo continued. “FOX News Media strictly prohibits all forms of sexual harassment, misconduct, and discrimination. We will continue striving to maintain a safe and inclusive workplace for all employees.”

Henry will be relieved by rotating anchors until a permanent replacement is named to join Sandra Smith on “America’s Newsroom.” Smith informed viewers of the news on Wednesday, shortly after Fox News employees were notified.

Fox News Media overhauled its entire human resources department in 2017, instituting extensive mandatory annual Inclusion and Harassment Prevention training in the process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We encourage any employee who has a sexual harassment, discrimination or misconduct complaint of any form to report it immediately, as we have said repeatedly over the last four years,” Scott and Wallace wrote.