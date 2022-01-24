Fox News' Peter Doocy laughs off Biden 'SOB' insult: 'Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true'

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was able to laugh off President Biden's "SOB" insult against him during his appearance on "The Five."

Moments after the exchange went viral on Monday, Doocy explained that he had "two pages of questions about crime" prepared before Biden scolded reporters for asking questions about the Russia-Ukraine conflict during a meeting focused on the economy.

"So I shouted… ‘Okay, what about inflation? Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?’" Doocy said. "I couldn't even hear him because people were shouting at us to get out. But somebody came up to me in the briefing room a few minutes later and said, ‘Did you hear what the president said?’ And I said, ‘No, what?’ They said, ‘He called you stupid SOB.’ And I said, Did he say ‘SOB’ and the person said, ‘No.’"

"So Doocy, I think the president's right, you are a stupid SOB," co-host Jesse Watters quipped.

"Yeah, nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it's not true," Doocy replied.

Biden met with the Competition Council and members of his cabinet Monday to discuss ways to lower prices for American families.

Following his prepared remarks, near the 8-minute mark of the live stream, members of the press began shouting questions, hoping for the president to take a few before they were shown the door by White House staff.

Biden knocked the first reporter, who asked about the administration's call with European leaders as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise.

"The only reason I don't like doing is this because you never report on why it's called a meeting because you never report on why I've called a meeting, and this is important" Biden said. "I had a very, very, very good meeting, totally unanimity with all the European leaders will talk about it later. Thank you."

"Will you take questions on inflation then?" Doocy then asked. "Do you think inflation will be a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

As Doocy and the other reporters were being shooed away, Biden took a swipe at the Fox News correspondent.

"That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b----," Biden said to his cabinet.

Last week, Biden similarly lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich for attempting to press him following his controversial remarks at his press conference about the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?" Heinrich asked.

Biden chuckled, softly replying, "What a stupid question."

The White House later walked back Biden's comment.

Early in his administration, Biden warned his staff to show colleagues and members of the press with respect.

"I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot — on the spot. No ifs ands or buts," Biden said. "Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity."