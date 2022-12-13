FOX News Media Spotlight Awards recognize team members who went above and beyond in 2022

FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace announced the recipients of the 2022 FOX News Media Spotlight Awards on Tuesday during an end-of-year town hall event for employees.

The FOX News Media Spotlight Awards are a tradition for FOX News Media, and management received hundreds of nominations from staff members passionate about celebrating team members who earned special recognition. Scott and Wallace moved to the "Outnumbered" set to present the honors as Wallace served as Monday’s "One Lucky Guy" alongside Harris Faulkner, Dagen McDowell and Emily Compagno.

"These awards help us recognize extraordinary employees who go above and beyond, inside and outside the workplace," Scott said.

FOX NEWS MEDIA HONORS 2021 SPOTLIGHT AWARD WINNERS, PAYS TRIBUTE TO PIERRE ZAKRZEWSKI

Community Service Award: Emily Compagno

This award goes to an employee that has dedicated time and energy to his or her local community and is most active in company volunteer efforts. "Outnumbered" co-host Emily Compagno – who teared up during the ceremony – does just that, constantly devoting time and energy to charities and other organizations that benefit everyone from children with cancer to law enforcement. Her empathy, hard work, and contributions to the countless organizations for those in need are unmatched.

Compagno also served as the Grand Marshal for the NYPD Columbia Association in the New York City Columbus Day Parade, and is an ambassador for K-9 Hurricane’s Heroes, a charity that provides retired law enforcement and military dogs with subsidized veterinary care.

Inclusion Ambassador of the Year Award: Seleena Muhammad

The Inclusion Ambassador of the Year Award is for an employee who leads by example in celebrating, engaging, and advocating on behalf of diverse community voices both inside and outside of FOX News Media. Muhammad, a Washington, D.C.-based director of technical operations and engineering, has done just that by creating a culture of diversity, inclusion and belonging, as well regularly encouraging people to step outside their comfort zones in order to grow professionally.

Impact Award: Christina Pelosi

The Impact Award goes to someone who significantly and positively impacted business processes and profitability over the past year. Pelosi, a senior legal information specialist for the Brain Room, was praised by peers for her role in the groundbreaking series: "Fentanyl: The Poisoning of America," and her knowledge of the justice system has been invaluable to the Brain Room and to FOX News Media.

Innovator of the Year: Allan Giacomelli

The Innovator of the Year recognizes an initiative that created a new way of delivering information, telling a story, or doing business. Giacomelli, director of media technology operations, helps keep FOX News Media a step ahead of the competition with cutting-edge technology to bring the "wow" factor to viewers.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS: FOX NEWS’ WEEKDAY PRIMETIME COVERAGE TOPS NBC, ABC, CBS

Unsung Hero Award

The Unsung Hero Award goes to employees who consistently and continually go above and beyond with work that is vital to FOX News Media but often goes unnoticed. This year, four winners were chosen.

Erika Scibelli

Scibelli, a technical operations project manager, was nominated by four different colleagues after showing that she is willing to pick up any task that is thrown at her with grace and professionalism. Scibelli’s peers feel they can always count on her to offer solutions and few people realize how many FOX News media projects she contributed to over the past year.

William "Bill" Mears

Mears, a senior Supreme Court and national security producer, was nominated five times. The judicial guru helps colleagues understand complex issues in order to get information quickly and accurately to the audience. In addition to knowing everything someone can possibly know about the Supreme Court, Mears also does everything from editing to researching in order to improve the on-air product. "He is absolutely essential to the success of the D.C. bureau," one colleague wrote.

Evan Lubell

Lubell, an operations manager in the media production group, was nominated a staggering 10 times. His work is vital to FOX News Media, and colleagues say he has been "soaking up information like a sponge" since joining the team in 2021. He takes immediate action on anything thrown his way and communicates clearly with producing staffs, working with them to provide the highest possible product.

Rémy Numa

Numa, the Brain Room’s lead political affairs specialist, works around the clock to provide political analysis in the Brain Room and forecast elections through his Fox News Power Rankings. Numa’s Election Night expertise has greatly benefited the company, and he recently developed an app to help anchors, reporters and executives receive in-depth election data for key races faster than ever before.

FOX NEWS’ ‘ALL-AMERICAN TREE LIGHTING’ KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS SEASON ON ‘THE FIVE’

Rising Star Award

The Rising Star Award goes to entry-level employees who have shown exemplary work ethic and growth throughout the year. Four winners were chosen.

Maggie Westerman

Westerman, a booker and researcher for Fox Business Network programming, was nominated six times by colleagues who called her a "superstar" who "wants the show to succeed just as much as the anchor." She is known for doing whatever is asked to help benefit her team and is always willing to take on additional responsibilities.

Jordan Knesek

Knesek, a human resources director, is critical to the long-term success of FOX News Media. She recently developed and launched the Career Launch Program, which sets early-career talent up for success by providing tools and resources that empower them to navigate their own career journey. She is also known as someone that any employee, from any department, can turn to for help and guidance.

Lakia Atkins

Atkins, an associate producer on the D.C. assignment desk, is a new addition to FOX News Media who quickly made a name for herself with dependable speed and judgment. She has brought flawless live shots to air and doesn’t flinch when constantly evolving news cycles change the plan with little notice.

Samuel Harris

Harris, a tech ops and engineering transmission operator, has thrived booking studio vans, traditional studios, and news feeds while mastering his role, despite being hired during the pandemic when training new employees became more difficult. He has expanded his responsibilities and is always eager to take on new challenges, playing a critical role in the Resource Operations Center and helping FOX News Media thrive in the process.

All winners will receive a monetary prize.

HARRIS FAULKNER’S ‘FAITH STILL MOVES MOUNTAINS’ DETAILS ASTONISHING STORIES OF PRAYER AND THE POWER OF FAITH

Last year, the late Pierre Zakrzewski was given the Unsung Hero award just months before he was tragically killed while covering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Zakrzewski was honored by Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch at the start of the town hall event. Wallace also reminded this year's Unsung Hero winners that they have "big shoes to fill."

Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshinova, who was serving as a consultant for Fox News on the ground, was also killed in the attack and Fox News journalist Benjamin Hall was severely wounded but is home for the holidays.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.