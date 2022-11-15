Harris Faulkner’s ‘Faith Still Moves Mountains’ details astonishing stories of prayer and the power of faith

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner’s latest book, "Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer," hit stores Tuesday, and it has particularly personal meaning for her.

"This book was an assignment on my life," Faulkner told Fox News Digital.

"I talk in the book about, part of the way that God reaches you, if you let him, particularly through prayer and relationship with the Lord, is through the divine assignment that he gives you," Faulkner said. "There can be more than one."

"Faith Still Moves Mountains," which is the fifth title from FOX News Books, focuses on the power of prayer and spotlights inspirational stories illustrating the miracles of faith. Faulkner details how faith influenced her own life and offers moving examples of devotion from others.

Faulkner, who hosts "The Faulkner Focus" and Outnumbered," admits taking on another project seemed like a heavy lift with so much on her plate, but she believes it’s vital to be open to new assignments.

"It all kind of fit together, because I'm a journalist who's doing a lot of interviews across two shows," she said. "Those types of things are in my repertoire to do my duties as a news anchor. I was exposed to people as a witness. I always have been. And this is just an extension of that divine assignment of being a witness."

Faulkner said finding stories for "Faith Still Moves Mountains" was an incredible process because of how everything came together. In the book, she shares miraculous tales of fortitude and resilience, including an Alabama woman who survived a tornado inside a closet she had long used for prayer.

"It's the coming together with the stories of how each one of them gets us to understand, in a different way, a relationship with the Lord," she said. "It is one of the points in the book that I think best illustrates that God can meet you right where you are, but you have an opportunity for Him to know you and for you to know Him your whole journey."

Faulkner also spoke with a mother who survived the 2012 mass shooting inside a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, who prayed throughout the horrific ordeal and has since taught her children about the power of prayer. "Faith Still Moves Mountains" features several other moving stories, including historical components. Faulkner interviewed the grandson of General George S. Patton, who explained that prayer was a critical part of the American hero’s life.

"Do you know that we won that war because this general had a way to pray and to get his troops to press in? Lean into God. God leans into you," she said. "The Lord has a divine order, and we may not always be able to know what the forecast is going to be. But we do know that when we tap into that strength and supernatural favor and unconditional love, we can help make sense of some of the chaotic nature that exists all around us because we have a go-to."

Faulkner, a six-time Emmy winner, said the process has been an "amazing journey" and feels her career helps her divine assignment.

"I've never been called a prophesier, but I have been called to be an honest witness, to tell people what I see and to generate in them a spirit of curiosity and belief," she said. "You can't teach belief in God, but you can show people that if you stack up the facts. Wouldn't you rather He be on your side? And how do you do that? Just pray."

Faulkner hopes her supporters read the book to get a sense of God's timing.

"It's a backbone of faith to understand that until it is God's will and it will be suddenly, no matter how long you've waited. Suddenly, God's right here. He's right on time," she said.

The "Faulkner Focus" namesake is often asked how she can stay so positive covering the news for a living, particularly during the COVID-era when the day-to-day news cycle was so gloomy.

"I don't tell them to do what I do. I just answer the question. I pray," Faulkner said.

The release of "Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer" coincides with the two-year anniversary of FOX News Books. Since FOX News Media’s publishing imprint launched in 2020, it has released four back-to-back bestsellers with more than 1.3 million copies sold to date.

Faulkner’s latest is hardly the first faith-based book from FOX News Books, as Shannon Bream’s biblical franchise, which includes "The Women of the Bible Speak" and "Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak," has seen enormous success. "Women of the Bible Speak" was also the No. 1 faith-based book in 2021 and No. 13 top bestseller of the year, according to Bookscan.

Faulkner previously wrote "9 Rules of Engagement: A Military Brat’s Guide to Life and Success."

"Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer" is available where books are sold.