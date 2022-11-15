Midterm elections: Fox News’ weekday primetime coverage tops NBC, ABC, CBS

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel last week for information and analysis of the 2022 midterm elections.

Fox News averaged 4.1 million weekday primetime viewers during ongoing elections coverage from Nov. 7-11. Fox News finished as the most watched network in all of television, topping broadcast networks as NBC averaged 3.9 million, ABC averaged 3.8 million and CBS settled for 3.4 million.

Fox News also was the top network among all basic cable offerings with both total day and primetime viewers for the week of Nov. 7-13. Fox News averaged 1.9 million total day viewers for the week to finish as the only basic cable channel to pass the one-million benchmark.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged 3.2 million viewers to finish No.1 while second-place ESPN managed 2.3 million.

CNN averaged 1.2 million primetime viewers to finish sixth, behind Fox News, ESPN, MSNBC, Paramount and Hallmark despite election coverage dominating the network’s programming throughout the week.

On Election Day, Fox News was the most-watched cable news network in all categories and topped all broadcast and cable news competitors during primetime coverage. Fox News’ primetime coverage, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, averaged a staggering 7.4 million total viewers to beat ABC, NBC, CBS while topping CNN and MSNBC combined.

Fox News also topped cable news among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 597,000 during primetime and 323,000 total day viewers.

"The Five" was the most-watched cable news program of the week, averaging 4.1 million viewers, while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" took the demo crown with an average audience of 591,000 viewers age 25-54.

"Gutfeld!" averaged 2.4 million viewers for its highest-rated week ever.

"America’s Newsroom," "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America Reports" also had strong weeks as Fox News’ daytime offerings continue to outdraw "NBC News Daily" and "Today with Hoda and Jenna."

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.