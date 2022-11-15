Expand / Collapse search
Midterm elections: Fox News’ weekday primetime coverage tops NBC, ABC, CBS

Brian Flood
Bret Baier: Republicans are close, but the House is still 'up for grabs' Video

Bret Baier: Republicans are close, but the House is still 'up for grabs'

Fox News host Bret Baier dives into races that have yet to be determined from the midterm elections on 'Special Report with Bret Baier.'

Americans flocked to Fox News Channel last week for information and analysis of the 2022 midterm elections.

Fox News averaged 4.1 million weekday primetime viewers during ongoing elections coverage from Nov. 7-11. Fox News finished as the most watched network in all of television, topping broadcast networks as NBC averaged 3.9 million, ABC averaged 3.8 million and CBS settled for 3.4 million.

Fox News also was the top network among all basic cable offerings with both total day and primetime viewers for the week of Nov. 7-13. Fox News averaged 1.9 million total day viewers for the week to finish as the only basic cable channel to pass the one-million benchmark. 

HARRIS FAULKNER’S ‘FAITH STILL MOVES MOUNTAINS’ DETAILS ASTONISHING STORIES OF PRAYER AND THE POWER OF FAITH

Brit Hume, Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier and Dana Perino helped Fox News crush ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN viewership.

Brit Hume, Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier and Dana Perino helped Fox News crush ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN viewership. (FOX)

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged 3.2 million viewers to finish No.1 while second-place ESPN managed 2.3 million. 

CNN averaged 1.2 million primetime viewers to finish sixth, behind Fox News, ESPN, MSNBC, Paramount and Hallmark despite election coverage dominating the network’s programming throughout the week. 

On Election Day, Fox News was the most-watched cable news network in all categories and topped all broadcast and cable news competitors during primetime coverage. Fox News’ primetime coverage, anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, averaged a staggering 7.4 million total viewers to beat ABC, NBC, CBS while topping CNN and MSNBC combined. 

NBC NEWS MUM AS MIGUEL ALMAGUER HASN’T APPEARED ON-AIR SINCE PAUL PELOSI REPORT WAS MYSTERIOUSLY RETRACTED

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 591,000 viewers among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 to win the critical category. 

Fox News also topped cable news among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 597,000 during primetime and 323,000 total day viewers. 

"The Five" was the most-watched cable news program of the week, averaging 4.1 million viewers, while "Tucker Carlson Tonight" took the demo crown with an average audience of 591,000 viewers age 25-54. 

FOX CORPORATION, U.S.VETS CONTINUE 'MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE' CAMPAIGN DEDICATED TO ENDING VETERAN HOMELESSNESS

"Gutfeld!" averaged 2.4 million viewers last week for its highest-rated week ever. 

"Gutfeld!" averaged 2.4 million viewers for its highest-rated week ever. 

"America’s Newsroom," "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America Reports" also had strong weeks as Fox News’ daytime offerings continue to outdraw "NBC News Daily" and "Today with Hoda and Jenna."  

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 