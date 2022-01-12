Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Fox News' Jeanine Pirro named permanent co-host of ‘The Five’

Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera and Jessica Tarlov will rotate in liberal seat

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
close
Judge Jeanine Pirro - Fox News 25th Anniversary Shoutout Video

Judge Jeanine Pirro - Fox News 25th Anniversary Shoutout

Judge Jeanine Pirro celebrates the 25th anniversary of Fox News Channel.

Jeanine Pirro has been named a full-time co-host of "The Five" and Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera, and Jessica Tarlov will serve as rotating co-hosts for the wildly successful show’s liberal seat, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Wednesday. 

"’The Five’ continues to be a beloved show by the American audience. Each of the co-hosts are accomplished and insightful talent with diverse opinions and terrific chemistry who will certainly help drive this ensemble program going forward," Scott said in a statement. 

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CLOSES 2021 AS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NETWORK FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT YEAR

Jeanine Pirro has been named a full-time co-host of "The Five" and Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera, and Jessica Tarlov will serve as rotating co-hosts.

Jeanine Pirro has been named a full-time co-host of "The Five" and Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera, and Jessica Tarlov will serve as rotating co-hosts.

Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters will continue to occupy the other three seats when the changes debut on Jan. 24. Later that evening, Watters’ new program, "Jesse Watters Primetime," will kick off as the outspoken star will anchor Fox News’ 7 p.m. ET timeslot in addition to co-hosting "The Five." 

"The Five" topped everything CNN and MSNBC had to offer during 2021, averaging 2.9 million viewers to finish as the second most-watched show on cable news. It also made history by averaging a staggering 3.3 million viewers during the fourth quarter of 2021 to become the first non-primetime program in cable news history to finish an entire quarter as the most-watched cable news show. 

TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION HONORS FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SUZANNE SCOTT FOR WORK WITH VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS

Pirro, a frequent substitute, joined Fox News in 2006 and will give up her weekend program "Justice with Judge Jeanine" to focus on her full-time role on "The Five." New programs replacing Pirro and Watters’ weekend shows will be announced at a later date. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Jeanine Pirro attends the new All-American Christmas Tree lighting outside News Corporation at Fox Square on December 9, 2021 in New York City. The original 50-foot tree displayed on FOX Square in Midtown Manhattan was allegedly set on fire by a man during the early morning hours of December 8, 2021. He was later arrested. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Jeanine Pirro attends the new All-American Christmas Tree lighting outside News Corporation at Fox Square on December 9, 2021 in New York City. The original 50-foot tree displayed on FOX Square in Midtown Manhattan was allegedly set on fire by a man during the early morning hours of December 8, 2021. He was later arrested. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images) ((Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She will continue hosting "Castles USA" on FOX News Media’s streaming service FOX Nation, where she dives into the rich history of iconic castles all around the country.

Ford Jr., Rivera and Tarlov will take turns representing the liberal side of the argument on "The Five," where they have all been successful fill-in hosts. 

Brian Flood is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 