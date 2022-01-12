Fox News' Jeanine Pirro named permanent co-host of ‘The Five’

Jeanine Pirro has been named a full-time co-host of "The Five" and Harold Ford Jr., Geraldo Rivera, and Jessica Tarlov will serve as rotating co-hosts for the wildly successful show’s liberal seat, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Wednesday.

"’The Five’ continues to be a beloved show by the American audience. Each of the co-hosts are accomplished and insightful talent with diverse opinions and terrific chemistry who will certainly help drive this ensemble program going forward," Scott said in a statement.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CLOSES 2021 AS MOST-WATCHED CABLE NETWORK FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT YEAR

Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jesse Watters will continue to occupy the other three seats when the changes debut on Jan. 24. Later that evening, Watters’ new program, "Jesse Watters Primetime," will kick off as the outspoken star will anchor Fox News’ 7 p.m. ET timeslot in addition to co-hosting "The Five."

"The Five" topped everything CNN and MSNBC had to offer during 2021, averaging 2.9 million viewers to finish as the second most-watched show on cable news. It also made history by averaging a staggering 3.3 million viewers during the fourth quarter of 2021 to become the first non-primetime program in cable news history to finish an entire quarter as the most-watched cable news show.

TUNNEL TO TOWERS FOUNDATION HONORS FOX NEWS MEDIA CEO SUZANNE SCOTT FOR WORK WITH VETERANS, FIRST RESPONDERS

Pirro, a frequent substitute, joined Fox News in 2006 and will give up her weekend program "Justice with Judge Jeanine" to focus on her full-time role on "The Five." New programs replacing Pirro and Watters’ weekend shows will be announced at a later date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She will continue hosting "Castles USA" on FOX News Media’s streaming service FOX Nation, where she dives into the rich history of iconic castles all around the country.

Ford Jr., Rivera and Tarlov will take turns representing the liberal side of the argument on "The Five," where they have all been successful fill-in hosts.