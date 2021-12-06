Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott for work with veterans, first responders

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honored FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott with the Let Us Do Good Award "for her extraordinary dedication and positive impact in the lives of our veterans and first responders" on Friday at their fourth annual Footsteps to the Future Gala.

Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller’s foundation was started in honor of all the lives lost and the heroic sacrifices that were made on September 11, 2001. Promising to "do good and never forget," the foundation’s In the Line of Duty and Never Forget Programs honor our military, first responders and their families.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL THUMPS CNN, MSNBC DURING JAM-PACKED NOVEMBER

"At Fox News, we are always most proud to tell the stories of true American heroes like the first responders," Scott said when accepting the prestigious award.

"Frank, I know this was said earlier, but it's worth repeating. You embody the words of Saint Francis of Assisi, ‘While we have time, let us do good.’ We celebrate Frank 20 years of doing that," Scott said. "Frank's brother, Stephen Siller, was one of those heroes. And as we've learned, he strapped 60 pounds of gear on his back and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers to save people."

DONATE TO TUNNEL TO TOWERS HERE

Fox News has worked closely with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, while providing mortgage-free homes to fallen first responders and Gold Star families with young children.

"Tonight, all of us at Fox News are humbled by being honored, but we know the true honorees are the heroes of 9/11. When it comes to honoring those heroes and their sacrifice, Frank doesn't just talk the talk. You literally walk the walk. A 500-mile journey, The Never Forget Walk to honor his father and all first responders is another kind of heroism. We are proud at FOX News to show Frank on this journey on the walk that helps others heal," Scott added.

Each September, the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk in New York symbolizes Stephen Siller’s final footsteps from the foot of the former Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers and pays homage to the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers, and thousands of civilians who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Proceed from the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk support the Foundation’s programs, including those benefiting first responders, and catastrophically injured service members. The nonprofit also organizes a variety of other events to benefit veterans and first responders, including fundraisers and mentorship initiatives.

Fox News contributor and former USMC bomb technician Johnny Joey Jones served as the event’s emcee. Fox News stars Pete Hegseth, Steve Doocy, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, Janice Dean and her husband FDNY Battalion Chief Sean Newman, Lawrence Jones, Dr. Nicole Saphier, and Dr. Marc Siegel were also in attendance, along with several network executives.

"We celebrate Tunnel to Towers and their incredible contribution to gold star families and first responders by providing mortgage free homes as well as building smart homes for injured veterans and first responders. Frank is a wonderful partner and friend to us at Fox News Media. We will continue to use all of our platforms to share his story and the stories of all first responders," Scott said. "We are so grateful for our audience for their enthusiastic and unwavering support of this cause and the passionate loyalty and enthusiasm for our brand and business. As Frank often says, ‘Your loyal audience makes all this possible.'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scott concluded her touching comments: "Now, as we celebrate this holiday season, this time of giving with our families and loved ones, let us all follow Frank's example in the words of Saint Francis, ‘While we have time, let us do good.’"

Fox News Media’s COO and CFO Joe Dorrego, EVP of Human Resources Kevin Lord, FOX News Digital EVP & Editor in Chief Porter Berry, FOX Corp President of Ad Sales Marianne Gambelli, FOX News Media Ad Sales EVP Jeff Collins and SVP Dom Rossi, Tech Ops & Engineering EVP Warren Vandeveer and Morning Programming VP Gavin Hadden were among Scott’s colleagues to attend the gala.