Fox News hits third-highest YouTube month ever in April, nearly quadrupling competitors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News Media dominated the digital news landscape in April 2026, scoring as much as seven times the engagement of some of its competitors, according to newly released data from Emplifi and Comscore Social.

Fox News racked up 471.9 million video views on YouTube in April, the third-highest month in the network's history. The network nearly quadrupled the performance of ABC News and NBC News, respectively, and surpassed MS NOW by more than 167 million views. Fox News also significantly outperformed CBS News, generating more than 400 million more video views in April.

Year-over-year, Fox News maintained a commanding lead with a 45% advantage in YouTube video views. Competing outlets trailed behind, including MS NOW with 304.4 million views, CNN with 203.3 million, ABC News with 119.3 million, NBC News with 115.2 million and CBS News with 62.6 million.

FOX NEWS DOMINATES ALL NEWS BRANDS WITH 370 MILLION YOUTUBE VIEWS IN FEBRUARY

Additional Fox News Media platforms also contributed to the strong performance in the month of April. Fox News clips generated more than 52 million views, while Fox Business attracted 63.3 million views on YouTube. Altogether, Fox News Media properties amassed 605 million total YouTube video views for the month.

The network also led the industry in social media engagement, securing the top spot with 111.7 million total interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL THRIVES IN 2025, POSTS BEST YEAR IN HISTORY WITH 143 MILLION UNIQUE VISITORS

Overall, Fox News drove 50.2 million interactions on Facebook, alongside 19.7 million on Instagram, 6.5 million on X and 35.3 million interactions on TikTok.

In total, Fox News generated 1.9 billion social video views in April, marking a 96% increase compared to the same period last year.

The latest news followed Fox News' sixth straight quarter as the number one news brand on YouTube. In Q1 2026, Fox News Media delivered a record-setting 1.5 billion YouTube video views, earning more views than ABC News, NBC News and CBS News combined.

FOX NEWS HAS BEST YEAR EVER ON YOUTUBE WITH 4.5 BILLION VIDEO VIEWS TO LEAD ALL NEWS BRANDS

Fox News Media was also ranked number one in social engagement for Q1 2026 at approximately 426 million social media interactions across Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP