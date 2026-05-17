NY governor blamed for 'lack of leadership' as railroad strike disrupts more than 300,000 commuters

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Nassau County executive and gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman unloaded on Gov. Kathy Hochul Sunday over the escalating Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) strike crisis, accusing the Democratic governor of driving New York into chaos as hundreds of thousands of commuters prepared for potentially massive disruptions heading into the workweek.

"The blame is on Kathy Hochul and her lack of leadership..." Blakeman told Lisa Boothe during "Fox & Friends Weekend." "This strike didn’t have to happen. She treats the workers as if they were servants. She doesn't have a good relationship with union leaders."

He contrasted Hochul’s handling of the labor standoff with his own approach to unions.

LONG ISLAND RAIL ROAD WORKERS GO ON STRIKE, LEAVING 330,000 COMMUTERS WITHOUT SERVICE ON BUSIEST US RAIL LINE

He suggested the difference came down to leadership and respect for workers.

"I bargain hard with our workers, but I always come to a mutual agreement because I look out for the families of our workers here in New York state," Blakeman said.

His remarks came after five unions representing roughly 3,700 workers — including ticket clerks, locomotive engineers, signalmen, electricians and machinists — walked off the job in the fourth strike in the rail line’s history on Saturday.

NYC HOSPITAL ACCUSES NURSES’ UNION OF SEEKING PROTECTIONS FOR WORKERS ARRIVING DRUNK, HIGH AS STRIKE BEGINS

The LIRR confirmed in a statement that service had been suspended until further notice and encouraged commuters to avoid nonessential travel and work from home if possible.

"We will have limited shuttle bus service on weekdays for essential workers and those who cannot telecommute," the railroad said.

Kevin Sexton, national vice president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, said no new negotiations had been scheduled.

"We’re far apart at this point," Sexton said. "We are truly sorry that we are in this situation."

Leading up to the strike, unions and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) negotiated a new contract that included work-rule changes and annual wage increases of 3% over three years.

The dispute centered on a proposed fourth-year wage increase, with unions seeking a 5% raise for the final year, a demand MTA said it could not meet.

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Blakeman also argued that Hochul mishandled relationships with workers across the board, pointing to other labor clashes under Hochul’s administration.

"We've had a nurses' strike, and Kathy Hochul has brought in out-of-state workers to cross picket lines," he said. "We had a corrections officer strike. Kathy Hochul brought in National Guard troops to break that strike."

"And now we have the first railroad worker's strike in 30 years," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the governor's press office and Hochul's campaign for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Fox News' Michael Sinkewicz contributed to this report.