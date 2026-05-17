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Lindsey Graham warns Republicans, Democrats trying to 'destroy' Trump is a losing game after Cassidy defeat

Cassidy was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol protests

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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Lindsey Graham says Bill Cassidy lost for trying to ‘destroy’ Trump Video

Lindsey Graham says Bill Cassidy lost for trying to ‘destroy’ Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sen. Bill Cassidy’s primary loss shows Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump or his agenda risk political fallout inside today’s GOP.

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Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Sunday that the primary defeat of Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy showed there is "no room" in the Republican Party for lawmakers who try to undermine President Donald Trump or block his agenda.

Appearing on "Meet the Press," Graham argued Cassidy's loss in Louisiana was a direct result of the senator's 2021 vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, saying Republicans who "try to destroy" Trump politically will face consequences from GOP voters.

"There’s no room in this party to destroy his agenda or to destroy him and his family as a Republican," Graham said. "If you align with Democrats to stop his agenda like Massie does, you’re going to lose. If you align with Democrats to drive him out of office like Cassidy did, you’re going to lose."

Graham also warned that Rep. Thomas Massie could face similar political fallout because of his repeated opposition to Trump-backed legislation and policy priorities.

Split of Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-LA and Donald Trump

Sen. Bill Cassidy lost his Louisiana Republican primary years after voting to convict President Donald Trump during the 2021 impeachment trial. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

TRUMP SCORES MAJOR REPUBLICAN PRIMARY VICTORY AS CASSIDY OUSTED IN LOUISIANA

"Those who try to destroy Trump politically, stand in the way of his agenda, are going to lose," Graham said. "This is the party of Donald Trump."

The South Carolina Republican made the comments after NBC host Kristen Welker asked whether Cassidy’s defeat sent a message that there was little room left in the GOP for members willing to publicly break with Trump.

"You can disagree with President Trump, but if you try to destroy him, you’re going to lose because this is the party of Donald Trump," Graham said.

President Donald Trump and Sen. Lindsey Graham speaking to media aboard Air Force One

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sen. Bill Cassidy lost his primary because Republican voters remain firmly aligned with President Donald Trump and his agenda. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AFTER INDIANA PURGE, TRUMP SETS SIGHTS ON LOUISIANA’S BILL CASSIDY

Cassidy, who has represented Louisiana in the Senate since 2015, was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol protests. Trump was ultimately acquitted because the Senate vote failed to reach the required two-thirds threshold.

At the time, Cassidy defended his vote by arguing Trump’s actions surrounding Jan. 6 were unconstitutional and dangerous. The impeachment vote immediately sparked backlash from Louisiana Republicans, including a censure from the state Republican Party.

Graham acknowledged he personally liked Cassidy and praised his work in the Senate, but said the impeachment vote carried political consequences that were difficult to overcome in a Republican primary.

Sen. Lindsey Graham

The South Carolina senator said Cassidy’s impeachment vote against Trump became a defining issue in Louisiana politics and warned other Republicans against opposing the president’s agenda. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WHO IS JOHN FLEMING, THE FREEDOM CAUCUS FOUNDING MEMBER CHALLENGING GOP SEN BILL CASSIDY?

"I like Bill. I thought he was a great senator, but he made a political decision," Graham said. "He voted to impeach President Trump, which would have ruined his political life. He could never run for office again."

Graham also framed Trump's influence over the Republican Party as politically beneficial, including for his own re-election efforts.

"I think President Trump’s doing a hell of a good job," Graham said. "If you try to destroy him, you’re going to get destroyed. That’s the takeaway."

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"Thank you, President Trump, for endorsing me. It’s helped me in my primary. It’s just a reality, and it’s a good reality."

Fox News Digital reached out to Sen. Bill Cassidy for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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