Fox News dominates all news brands with 370 million YouTube views in February

Fox News delivered 370M video views in February, leading MS NOW's 315M and CNN's 205M views

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Fox News Media finished February continuing its run as the go-to brand on YouTube, topping all news brands and broadcast networks, according to social media analytics firm Emplifi.

Fox News increased its YouTube viewership year-over-year in February, delivering 370 million video views. The network led MS NOW, with 315 million views, CNN, with 205 million views, ABC News, with 139 million views, NBC News, with 90 million views, and CBS News, with 66 million views.

The news outlet's coverage of the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 led to Fox News hitting 36.8 million views on YouTube, according to YouTube Analytics.

Fox News' flagship YouTube channel has 15 million subscribers as of March 3. The Fox News Clips account, which launched in May 2025 and provides the latest reporting and analysis from Fox News Channel, has 700,000 subscribers.

Fox Weather’s YouTube page was up 198% year-over-year with video views, driven by its coverage of a nor’easter in February.

Fox News Media also topped all news brands on social media with interactions, according to Emplifi.

The network delivered 134 million social media interactions in February, including 61 million interactions on Facebook, 25.9 million interactions on Instagram, 6.1 million interactions on X and 40.5 million interactions on TikTok.

FOX NEWS' TREY YINGST HONORED WITH 2025 PRIZE OF EXCELLENCE AT FOREIGN PRESS AWARDS

Fox News' TikTok engagement was up 49% compared to the prior year. The outlet also had its third-highest month ever with 2.4 billion social video views across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, almost doubling its views from one year ago.

The brand similarly delivered a record January on YouTube in 2026, generating 466 million video views in the first month of the year.

Fox News signs

Signs at the side entrance to the FOX News Headquarters at NewsCorp Building in Midtown Manhattan in March 2025. (Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

