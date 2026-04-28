YouTube TV is about to change the way we watch live sports

In one of the few recent developments aimed at benefiting sports fans, YouTube TV launched a new customizable multiview feature on Tuesday.

Subscribers can now watch up to four channels on one screen. Starting this fall, users will be able to select any four football games, college or pro, included in their channel lineup and watch them simultaneously.

Here’s how the new feature looks on screen:

"Today, we’re officially launching fully customizable multiview on @YouTubeTV," YouTube CEO Neal Mohan wrote in a post Tuesday on X.

SCORE BIG ON TVS AND HOSTING MUST-HAVES FOR MARCH MADNESS

"Our @youtube teams made one of our most popular features even better. The new multiview builder gives you full control to mix and match live streams (including add-ons like @nfl Sunday Ticket), and build the personalized viewing experience you’ve been asking for."

Previously, YouTube TV’s multiview was limited to a preset group of sports and news channels. But as OutKick’s Joe Kinsey noted, the platform would often combine WNBA and NFL games, leaving subscribers stuck watching both.

Such issues won't be a problem for Joe and others anymore.

NCAA POWER FOUR COMMISSIONERS SAY THEY 'NEED HELP FROM CONGRESS' TO REGULATE NIL, TRANSFER PORTAL

Watching four NFL games at once will still require the Sunday Ticket package, which is now exclusive to YouTube and YouTube TV. College football fans will have an easier path, as most marquee games are already included in standard packages.

YouTube TV has also introduced several smaller, lower-priced packages. Subscribers can now opt for the Sports Plan at $64.99 per month, down from the standard $82.99 plan. The Sports Plan includes about every channel that carries live sports, including ESPN networks, Fox, CBS, ABC, NBC, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, TBS and TNT.

For sports fans, YouTube TV is tough to beat, at least when it is not in carriage disputes that lead to blackouts.

FOX NEWS SPORTS HUDDLE NEWSLETTER: NFL HQ SUSPECTED TARGET IN DEADLY NYC SHOOTING

In fact, the best alternative is subscribing to the individual streaming platforms that carry live sports. For example, to watch all televised NFL games this season, a viewer could subscribe to the following:

FOX ONE/ESPN Unlimited bundle: $39.99 per month

Peacock (all NBC games): $10.99 per month.

Paramount+ (all CBS games): $8.99 per month.

In total, that comes to $59.97 per month, about $5 less than the YouTube TV Sports Plan. However, keeping everything in one place offers a level of convenience that standalone subscriptions cannot match. Plus, you don't get the new multiview option unless you have YouTube TV.

Granted, fans of other sports may also need TNT and TBS, which would require HBO Max for an additional $10.99 per month.

Look, watching sports has become confusing and expensive. However, the multiview is small, but a worthy accommodation.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

OutKick favorite Kay Adams is a fan.

Let us know at @burackbobby_ on X or robert.burack@outkick.com how you plan to watch football this fall, and through which services.