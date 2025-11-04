Erika Kirk reflects on life, loss and faith in first TV interview since Charlie Kirk’s death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk opened up to Fox News’ Jesse Watters in her first TV interview since her husband's assassination, sharing what life has been like in the wake of tragedy and why she refuses to live in fear.

"It's a fearlessness that's rooted in the understanding that I will have my day and my time, whenever that is, when the Lord knows that I have completed my mission, and I'm not afraid," she said when asked about fears for her safety.

"Charlie wasn't afraid, either. We never lived in fear. If we did, we wouldn't get anything done."

Kirk, who was thrust into the spotlight after her husband's assassination on Sept. 10, spoke about life at home with her young daughter and the conversations they’ve shared since the traumatic day.

Such moments, she said, continue to bring difficult questions.

"My daughter continues to ask [where Charlie is]… and I said, ‘If ever you want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking. He can hear you.'" Kirk said.

"And I told her, I said, ‘Daddy is in heaven.’ She goes, ‘Do you think I could go sometime?’ I said ‘Baby, we will all go one day. We will all go one day.’"

Kirk also addressed other matters that have weighed on her, including public scrutiny, the trial ahead for her husband’s accused killer, and her response to Jimmy Kimmel’s insinuation that the alleged assassin was part of the "MAGA gang" while mocking former President Trump’s reaction to the murder.

"[Sinclair Broadcasting] asked, ‘Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on a show? How can we make it right?’" she told Watters.

"Through our team, I responded, ‘Tell them thank you, we received their note. This is not our issue, not our mess…. If you want to say I'm sorry to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it. I don't want it. I don't need it.'"

Kirk is also urging a judge to keep news cameras in the courtroom for the trial of her husband’s accused killer, Tyler Robinson.

In an excerpt from her discussion with Watters, Kirk said that cameras were present during her husband’s murder and have followed her and her family ever since.

For that reason, she argued, the public should also be allowed to see what happens inside the courtroom.

"We deserve to have cameras in there. Why not be transparent?" she asked.

"There's nothing to hide. I know there's not because I've seen what the case is built on. Let everyone see what true evil is. This is something that could impact a generation and generations to come."

Kirk is slated to receive the first-ever Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the seventh annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards at The Tilles Center for the Performing Arts in Brookville, New York on Thursday.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.