Trace Gallagher currently serves as a Los Angeles-based correspondent and anchors breaking news coverage for FOX News Channel's (FNC) daytime news programs. He joined the network in 1996 as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Read More

Most recently, Gallagher reported on the shooting on Capitol Hill, the Washington Navy Yard shooting, the sexual harassment charges against former San Diego Mayor Bob Filner, the George Zimmerman murder trial and the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first child His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge. Additionally, he provided breaking news coverage of the deadly crash of Asiana flight 214 at San Francisco Airport (SFO), the Boston Marathon bombing and the shootings at Newtown Elementary School and at a movie theatre in Aurora, CO in 2012.

During his tenure at FNC, Gallagher has covered a multitude of stories, including the on-going conflict in the Middle East, the tsunami in TÅhoku, Japan and the death of Michael Jackson. Gallagher also spent five years in New York serving as co-anchor of The Live Desk, alongside Martha MacCallum.

Prior to joining FNC, Gallagher served as an anchor and reporter at WCPX-TV (CBS 6) in Orlando, FL, KYEL-TV (NBC 13) in Yuma, AZ, KVBC-TV (NBC 3) in Las Vegas, NV and KTVB-TV (NBC 7) in Boise, Idaho.

Gallagher graduated from the University of San Diego with a B.A. in business.