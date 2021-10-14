Fox News Books agrees to new six-book deal starting with ‘All American Christmas’

Fox News Books agreed to a new deal with HarperCollins to publish six new titles including "All American Christmas," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced on Thursday.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with HarperCollins, furthering the multiplatform brand extension of FOX News Media. Over the past 25 years, we have developed a unique connection with our audience and look forward to delivering more of the content they desire from their favorite FOX News personalities through our expanded publishing platform," Scott said in a statement.

Fox News Books, the publishing wing of FOX News Media, has published back-to-back bestsellers since launching last year. Pete Hegseth’s "Modern Warriors" and Shannon Bream’s "The Women of the Bible Speak" both placed atop national bestseller lists.

"The Women of the Bible Speak" appeared on The New York Times bestseller list for 15-straight weeks, including five weeks as the No. 1 book.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CELEBRATES 25 YEARS ON THE AIR

The new deal with HarperCollins comes fresh off of the 25th anniversary of Fox News. It will allow Fox News Book to continue offering titles about prominent issues that are crucial to the FOX News media audience.

"All American Christmas" by "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, along with her husband, FOX News contributor Sean Duffy, will be the next Fox News Books imprint to hit stores and is expected to be published in November. It will offer an inside look at now their family celebrates the holiday and is expected to be filled with stories and photos showcasing their annual traditions.

The Duffys will also include stories from Fox News personalities including Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Geraldo Rivera, Lawrence Jones, Jesse Watters, John Rich and Charles Payne.

FOX NEWS OUTDRAWS CNN, MSNBC COMBINED DURING WEEK OF 25TH ANNIVERSARY

FOX News Media is home to bestselling authors Watters, Perino, Bret Baier, Tucker Carlson, Janice Dean, Mark Levin and Chris Wallace, among others. No other news organization employed more authors of bestselling books over the last year.