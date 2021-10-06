Fox News Channel celebrates 25 years on the air

Fox News Channel launched exactly 25 years ago on October 7, 1996 and the network will celebrate the milestone throughout Thursday. Check back throughout the day for more clips marking the anniversary.

When Rupert Murdoch announced his vision for Fox News Channel only nine months before it launched, FOX had seen phenomenal growth in entertainment programming, children’s content and in sports offerings, but the company lacked a relevant news organization.

While Murdoch expected success for the costly venture, critics weren't exactly confident the upstart network would succeed. Some cable providers initially refused to even carry Fox News and reporters openly questioned if there was an appetite for another all-news station.

"Very few people thought we would succeed," Brit Hume said, noting that New York Times writer Bill Carter once mocked Fox News as Murdoch’s "imaginary friend."

However, a quarter-century later Fox News has a lot to celebrate and recently finished the third quarter of 2021 as the most-watched network in all of basic cable among both total day and primetime viewers. It has now topped cable news for 79 straight quarters.

Hume feels Fox News quickly gained popularity because of its unique coverage of three significant stories: The Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal, the 2000 presidential election, and the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

"I think we did a good job on 9/11, of covering that story, but in the aftermath we looked at it differently than other media. When the dust had cleared, after that story, we were No. 1 and I guess we’ve been No. 1 ever since," Hume said.

FOX NEWS CELEBRATES 25 YEARS SINCE RUPERT MURDOCH’S VISION DEBUTED ON AIR

Fox News Channel unveiled a series of short-form vignettes from network favorites, celebrities and regular guests to commemorate the milestone. The short video messages will air on Fox News Media platforms for the month of October as more than 50 Fox News personalities and founding employees reflect on their time with the network, offering a personal look at the stories behind the headlines from the past 25 years.

Hume, Trace Gallagher, Jon Scott, Neil Cavuto, Steve Doocy, Sean Hannity, Chris Wallace, Arthel Nevel, Eric Shawn and Lauren Green have been with the network since it launched, while stars including Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, Greg Gutfeld, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Dan Perino, Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner have joined along the way.

"I remember reading about the launch of this channel in the trades and thinking to myself, ‘I got to find a way to get in here,'" Kilmeade, who joined the network in 1997, said.

Green, who was the first on-air talent hired for Fox News, admitted she was initially hesitant to join a cable channel. Doocy, who was the last hire among the initial batch of anchors, started off as a weatherman to get his foot in the door before finally landing "FOX & Friends."

"I had fun with it, because we realized pretty early people like the news, but they like it with a little sense of humor," Doocy said. "We were the little engine that could, but we hadn’t quite made it."

FOX NEWS CHANNEL WILL MARK 25TH ANNIVERSARY ATOP BASIC CABLE AFTER DOMINANT THIRD QUARTER

Gallagher hardly thought he’d be still be employed 25 years after joining the network.

"Some of the stuff was so bad, so many mistakes in production, we never thought the channel was going to make it," Gallagher said.

The "Hannity" namesake has been one of the network’s biggest stars since day one and his show regularly finishes as one of the most-watched shows in all of television, but he feels it took a lot of work to achieve success.

"There was trepidation … having done radio for a longer time, and it was certainly a learning curve for me. My first shows were atrocious, they’re humiliating, they’re embarrassing," Hannity said.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 3.2 million viewers to finish the third quarter of 2021 as the most-watched show on cable news, but 25 years ago he was a young print reporter assigned to shadow Bob Dole’s campaign when the presidential hopeful conducted one of the first interviews on Fox News.

"I remember thinking, ‘That’s not going to work,’" Carlson said. "One of the many things I’ve been wrong about."

Current "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier began as an Atlanta-based reporter in 1998 and joked that most people initially assumed Fox News had something to do with FOX hit "The Simpsons."

Shawn, a Fox News original, had a similar experience.

"I remember being in Amman, Jordan, I was covering the president’s visit. I go to the White House pool, I go to feed my tape and they say, ‘Where you from?’ I said Fox News. They’re like ‘Fox News? There is no Fox News, hey, Bart Simpson’s here,’" Shawn said.

Ingraham joined Fox News in 2007 but realized long before that something special was taking place.

"It became pretty apparent to me, pretty quickly, that it did not have an identity crisis which a lot of the other outlets had," she said. "Fox knew what it wanted to be and stayed true to its mission. That’s the key."

While staying true to its mission, FNC finished No. 1 in basic cable for the seventh straight quarter. It topped both CNN and MSNBC during every hour of the day in the news-heavy third quarter as Americans frequently turn to Fox News for information and analysis.

FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and Fox News Media President Jay Wallace attended a ribbon-cutting last week for the state-of-the-art, all-digital newsroom in the newly renovated Washington, D.C., bureau.

Earlier this week, Scott and Wallace were joined by several founding anchors to ring Nasdaq’s Opening Bell as part of ongoing anniversary festivities. Fox News is on pace to finish 2021 as the most-watched network across all of basic cable for the sixth straight year. Since FNC started being rated on March 31, 1997, it has topped CNN by 68% among total viewers and 31% among the key news demographic of adults age 25-54.

MSNBC, which also launched in 1996, trailed Fox News viewership by a staggering 104% over the past 25 years among total viewers and 74% among the demo coveted by advertisers. During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox News has outdrawn CNN by 86% and MSNBC by 110% since March 1997.