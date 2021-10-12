Fox News outdraws CNN, MSNBC combined during week of 25th anniversary

Fox News Channel celebrated its 25th anniversary last week by outdrawing CNN and MSNBC combined for the eighth straight week.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million viewers from October 4-10 to finish No. 1 among all of basic cable while no other networks cracked the one-million viewer benchmark. ESPN finished second, averaging 944,000 followed by TBS’ 762,000 and MSNBC’s 691,000. CNN settled for only 506,000 average viewers to finish sixth.

Fox News has now beaten both CNN and MSNBC for 34 straight weeks.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged 2.3 million viewers to crush other cable news offerings. MSNBC averaged 1.2 million and CNN attracted a dismal 696,000 nightly viewers as FNC topped them combined in that category, too.

Fox News also swept both MSNBC and CNN during every hour of the day among the key demographic of adults age 25-54 for the tenth straight week. It was Fox News’ largest primetime advantage in the demo over CNN since August 2015.

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" averaged 3.1 million viewers to finish as the most-watched show on cable news, while "The Five" averaged 3.1 million to finish second. "Hannity," "Special Report with Bret Baier" and "The Ingraham Angle" joined them among the top five as all five FNC offerings outdrew anything MSNBC or CNN had to offer.

"Gutfeld!" averaged 1.8 million viewers to beat all CNN programs along with NBC’s "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and ABC’s "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Watters’ World" averaged 1.7 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news show of the weekend.

Meanwhile, CNN had its worst performance among the key demo since Dec. 2019, averaging only 132,000 viewers. It was the liberal network’s least-watched, non-holiday week among the critical category since 2014.

"Reliable Sources" with left-wing host Brian Stelter was among CNN’s poor performers. Stelrer’s show averaged only 90,000 viewers among they key newsdemo, its smallest audience of the year in the category. The dismal performance marked only the second time in 2021 that Stelter’s show failed to attract 95,000 viewers among the key demo.

FNC’s "MediaBuzz," which airs at the same time as "Reliable Sources," averaged 242,000 demo viewers to beat Stelter by 169 percent.

All data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.