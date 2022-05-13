Fox News anchor Shannon Bream has NY Times bestseller again with 'Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX News Books celebrated Fox News Channel anchor and Chief Legal Analyst Shannon Bream’s achievement of back-to-back New York Times bestsellers on Friday.

FOX News Books, the publishing unit of FOX News Media, announced Bream’s latest book "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" has become a New York Times bestseller, having sold nearly 200,000 copies in the five weeks since its debut. This is Bream’s second consecutive book on the bestsellers list.

The publisher noted in a news release that this places her book among the fastest-selling titles of the year.

This news means that Bream has dominated the New York Times bestsellers list with back-to-back books. Her previous book, "The Women of the Bible Speak," the first in Bream’s religious book franchise, has sold roughly half a million copies since its debut in March 2021. It received a massive boost in sales during Mother’s Day this year as well.

FOX News Books noted that "The Women of the Bible Speak" received a 107% spike in sales this past Mother’s Day. According to Bookscan, Bream’s first title was the number one religious book of 2021 and the 13th-bestselling adult nonfiction book of the year.

In total, "The Women of the Bible Speak" spent 16 consecutive weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list and was number one for five of them. It has remained in the top 10 books even after "The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak" published in March.

Bream’s books comprise half of the publisher’s catalog since FOX News Books' inception in 2020. Fox News Books has published four titles, which includes Bream’s two bestsellers, Fox & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth’s book, "Modern Warriors" (published November 2020) and "All American Christmas" (November 2021), the holiday book written by "Fox and Friends" weekend co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy and her husband, Fox News contributor Sean Duffy.

According to the news release, all four books "have sold more than 1 million copies to date and continue to deliver strong sales."