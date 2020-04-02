Pete Hegseth to host 'America Together' special showcasing resilient spirit of nation amid coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News will air an “America Together” special on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by Pete Hegseth, showcasing resilient Americans who have stepped up in past crises along with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fox News personalities Martha MacCallum, Shannon Bream, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Janice Dean and FOX Nation’s Abby Hornacek will join Hegseth on the program. They will discuss faith, hope and inspiration during times of uncertainty, share uplifting stories of communities coming together and offer personal antidotes related to the coronavirus crisis.

FOX'S 'LIVING ROOM CONCERT' RAISES NEARLY $8M FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIEF

The Sunday night special is part of Fox News Media's “America Together” editorial initiative, which the company announced on Monday. The initiative aims to put a spotlight on inspiring stories during the coronavirus pandemic and will use content from across the Fox News' platforms, including digital streaming service FOX Nation, to highlight acts of heroism and volunteerism.

The "America Together" initiative is available on Fox News Channel and the network’s digital platforms, with all content housed on FoxNews.com. Uplifting stories of volunteers, first responders, charitable efforts, everyday Americans helping each other and other acts of coronavirus-era heroism will all be shared.

Fox Corporation announced last month that unlimited free access to Fox News Channel and FOX Television Stations is available during the pandemic so all Americans can access the latest news and information.

Fox News is now available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, FOX.com and the FOX NOW app. FOX’s 29 owned-and-operated television stations are available for free on FOX.com and the FOX NOW app.

Fox News Channel recently wrapped up the first quarter of 2020 on Tuesday with its largest audience in network history among both total-day and primetime viewers. FNC was the most-watched network among all of basic cable for the 15th straight quarter, averaging 1.9 million total day viewers.