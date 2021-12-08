Fox Square Christmas tree burned in fire, suspect arrested

The massive Christmas tree outside Fox News’ New York City headquarters was seriously damaged in a fire early Wednesday and police say they arrested a man running from the location.

Fox News security spotted a man climbing the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight. The Sixth Avenue and 48th Street location is in the heart of Midtown.

NYPD officers arrived at the scene and saw a man running from the location before they took him into custody. They said they expect charges again him. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

They said it was not clear whether the suspect, a man in his 40s, may have used accelerant to quicken the spread of the fire.

Police did not immediately name the suspect.

The red, white and blue-themed tree was 50 feet high, decorated with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. It took workers 21 hours to assemble the decorations.