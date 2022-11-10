Fox Corporation, U.S.VETS continue 'Make Camo Your Cause' campaign dedicated to ending veteran homelessness

Fox News Channel viewers can expect to see a lot of camouflage Friday for Veterans Day.

FOX Corporation, which proudly salutes United States veterans and the organizations that serve them every day, teamed with U.S.VETS’ "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign as a premium sponsor for the second straight year to help end veteran homelessness.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign is dedicated to ending veteran homelessness in the United States because "veterans" and "homelessness" should never be uttered in the same sentence. The campaign aims to bring visibility and awareness to the tragic issue in the United States while transforming what it means to wear camo here at home.

VETERANS DAY IS NOT ALWAYS EASY FOR OUR HEROES – HERE'S WHAT TO SAY AND DO

DONATE TO 'MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE' CAMPAIGN HERE

Fox News anchors and hosts have made camo their cause, wearing gear on-air and directing viewers to the U.S.VETS website to shop or donate. "Make Camo Your Cause" will also be promoted on Fox News’ social media platforms and Fox News Digital platforms.

The "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign offers a variety of camouflage products, including hats, T-shirts, sweatshirts and a duffel bag designed to create awareness for the U.S.VETS Mission.

Viewers are encouraged to use the #HONORUSVETS hashtag to help promote the campaign on social media.

U.S.VETS is a nonprofit, GuideStar platinum-level charity that believes all veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence. Nearly 38,000 veterans experience homelessness, making up roughly 9% of all homeless adults, according to the U.S.VETS website.

VETERANS DAY AND ITS HISTORY: 6 KEY FACTS TO KNOW

CLICK HERE TO SHOP "MAKE CAMO YOUR CAUSE" GEAR

The group has emerged as the leading nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans and their families get off the streets through housing initiatives, workforce development, mental wellness and more.

With the support of Fox Corp. and other sponsors, #HONORUSVETS aims to give camo a new meaning, showing Americans that veterans deserve every opportunity to live with self-respect and independence after serving their country. U.S.VETS is hopeful that camouflage can become synonymous with its cause, similar to the way Americans associate pink ribbons with breast cancer awareness.

VETERANS DAY: 5 LESSONS TO CONVEY TO CHILDREN ABOUT WAR

U.S.VETS has 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington, D.C., that offer transitional and permanent housing and vital wraparound services to veterans and their families nationwide. In 2021, the group provided 3,061 veterans with permanent housing, 440,141 meals, 393,093 bed nights and 57,782 counseling sessions. The group also provided 24 residential sites, nine service centers and has eight new housing developments in progress.

Navy Federal Credit Union, Home Depot and United Talent Agency join FOX Corporation as premium partners. Proceeds from the "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign go directly to U.S.VETS.