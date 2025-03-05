Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fox Nation goes inside Alabama's iconic 'Million Dollar Band,' catches up with the Crimsonettes

The third episode of 'The Tides That Bind' is now streaming exclusively on Fox Nation

Benji Ferraro By Benji Ferraro Fox News
Published
Fox Nation goes behind-the-scenes with Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band' and the Crimsonettes Video

Fox Nation goes behind-the-scenes with Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band' and the Crimsonettes

Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ drumline member Cade Wilson and Crimsonettes captain Sally Otts describe their experiences at the University of Alabama in Episode 3 of ‘The Tides That Bind.’

The sights and sounds of college football include much more than just what happens on the gridiron. They come from the marching band, as well.

In episode 3 of the Fox Nation series, "The Tides That Bind," the Alabama Crimson Tide’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ is showcased during practices and before major football games. 

As the latest installment explores, perhaps the loudest sound of all is the immense pride that's shared among members of the band — to whom it's much more than just an extracurricular activity.

"It became a big goal of mine to make the drumline at Bama," drumline member of the ‘Million Dollar Band’ and University of Alabama senior Cade Wilson said in the new episode. "It was probably the best day of my life so far."

'THE TIDES THAT BIND': ALABAMA COACH KALEN DEBOER OFFERS INSIDE ACCESS TO DEBUT SEASON

New Fox Nation series ‘The Tides that Bind: Inside Alabama Football’ Video

For Wilson, it's an honor and a legacy; both his parents were members of the band in their younger years. His father was a drummer and his mother was a member of the Crimsonettes, the baton-twirling group that performs alongside the ‘Million Dollar Band.’

"Fulfilling that family legacy meant a lot," Wilson explained.

CHURCH WORKER REVEALS ALABAMA FOOTBALL TEAM ‘INSPIRED’ HIS LATE SON IN NEW FOX NATION SPECIAL

The episode also spotlighted the Crimsonettes, during which captain Sally Otts expressed how intimidating the road environments are for the Crimson Tide — especially when the team travels to Knoxville to play their rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers.

"This week, we will talk about how to react in a positive manner when things aren’t going well," Otts said.

"Because that environment [Tennessee] is so negative and scary, and if we lose, it can be really intense," she explained of the Volunteers fan base, known for being passionate and, to some, downright annoying.

Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down goal post

Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal post while celebrating a win over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 52-49. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Wilson stressed the significance of being part of such a historic band before kickoff between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers.

"I’m an ambassador of the university every time I put on that script ‘A’," Wilson said. "I’m in uniform with all my best friends. I have a purpose to serve."

"You have a chance to represent the university at the highest level. That is as far as you can go without being literally on the football team."

    Alabama Crimson Tide's 'Million Dollar Band' as featured in Fox Nation's "The Tides That Bind." (Fox Nation)

    Alabama Crimson Tide's baton-twirling team, the Crimsonettes, practice as featured in Fox Nation's "The Tides That Bind." (Fox Nation)

    Alabama Crimson Tide's baton-twirling team, the Crimsonettes, practice as featured in Fox Nation's "The Tides That Bind." (Fox Nation)

Benji Ferraro is a recent University of Maryland grad and new digital production assistant, with a focus on channel coverage and culture stories. He can be reached at benji.ferraro@fox.com for any story tips.