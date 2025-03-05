Fox Nation goes inside Alabama's iconic 'Million Dollar Band,' catches up with the Crimsonettes

The sights and sounds of college football include much more than just what happens on the gridiron. They come from the marching band, as well.

In episode 3 of the Fox Nation series, "The Tides That Bind," the Alabama Crimson Tide’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ is showcased during practices and before major football games.



As the latest installment explores, perhaps the loudest sound of all is the immense pride that's shared among members of the band — to whom it's much more than just an extracurricular activity.



"It became a big goal of mine to make the drumline at Bama," drumline member of the ‘Million Dollar Band’ and University of Alabama senior Cade Wilson said in the new episode. "It was probably the best day of my life so far."



'THE TIDES THAT BIND': ALABAMA COACH KALEN DEBOER OFFERS INSIDE ACCESS TO DEBUT SEASON

For Wilson, it's an honor and a legacy; both his parents were members of the band in their younger years. His father was a drummer and his mother was a member of the Crimsonettes, the baton-twirling group that performs alongside the ‘Million Dollar Band.’

"Fulfilling that family legacy meant a lot," Wilson explained.



CHURCH WORKER REVEALS ALABAMA FOOTBALL TEAM ‘INSPIRED’ HIS LATE SON IN NEW FOX NATION SPECIAL

The episode also spotlighted the Crimsonettes, during which captain Sally Otts expressed how intimidating the road environments are for the Crimson Tide — especially when the team travels to Knoxville to play their rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers.

"This week, we will talk about how to react in a positive manner when things aren’t going well," Otts said.



"Because that environment [Tennessee] is so negative and scary, and if we lose, it can be really intense," she explained of the Volunteers fan base, known for being passionate and, to some, downright annoying.

Wilson stressed the significance of being part of such a historic band before kickoff between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers.

"I’m an ambassador of the university every time I put on that script ‘A’," Wilson said. "I’m in uniform with all my best friends. I have a purpose to serve."

"You have a chance to represent the university at the highest level. That is as far as you can go without being literally on the football team."

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

To watch the first three episodes of "The Tides that Bind," subscribe to Fox Nation.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.