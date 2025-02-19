Church worker reveals Alabama football team ‘inspired’ his late son in new Fox Nation special

In Alabama, football is more than just a game; it's a source of inspiration for all those who follow the Crimson Tide.

In the first episode of the new Fox Nation series, "The Tides That Bind," Crimson Tide football fan Tim Esco details the role that the team has had on his community — including his late son.

Esco, a building facilitator for the Redland Baptist Church in Wetumpka, Alabama, said in the new special, "Everybody talks about Alabama football."



"It brings a lot of joy," he added.

Esco’s son T.J. died last August from leukemia at age 14, per the official obituary page. In his son's bedroom, he told Fox Nation that he always wanted a son to play football with.



"I wanted to see his little trophies up there," he remarked, pointing to a glass case with memorabilia of Alabama sports teams.

While T.J. was in the hospital battling his illness, multiple players from the Crimson Tide football team paid him a visit, including offensive lineman Tyler Booker, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Esco said the encouragement the players gave to his son was "indescribable."

"He said that they told me ‘I can do it,’" Esco said, referring to the conversation T.J. had with the players. "When they told me to do my best, he said, ‘if they can do it, I said, I know I can.'"

"And he never gave up — they instilled that in my son."

As seen in the episode, Esco and his wife Marianne attended a Crimson Tide football practice just days before the team's important regular-season match-up against the Georgia Bulldogs.

"You all have the ability to change people's lives," he told the kneeling players, conveying the strength of the bond between the Crimson Tide and their fans.

"They go to the greatest football university in the country," Esco said of the players. "It shows what Alabama's class of men is — what they give us and inspire our kids and us to do."

