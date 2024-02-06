Expand / Collapse search
Fox Corporation partnering with Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery for new sports streaming service

NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR are among the sports that will be available on the platform

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn Fox News
Fox Corporation announced it is partnering with fellow media titans Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery for a new joint sports streaming platform

The unnamed platform will streamline sports content that airs on the networks owned by the three companies, including ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, and truTV. 

"We’re pumped to bring the FOX Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform," Fox Corporation Executive Chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a press release. "We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place." 

Cam Whitmore guards LeBron

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks to drive around Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The offerings are set to include NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, college sports, UFC, PGA, FIFA World Cup among other sporting events.

There will be a standalone app for the new service. Subscribers to ESPN+, Hulu and Max also have access to the service. 

Fox sign

Fox Corporation will be partnering with Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery for a new sports streaming platform. (Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fox Corporation, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery will each own one-third of the joint venture. 

The bundle-like service will streamline sports content from Fox Corporation, which owns the FOX broadcasting network and FOX Sports, Disney, which owns ABC and ESPN, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which has networks like TBS and TNT under its umbrella. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.