Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News Channel has been the No. 1 cable news network across both total day and primetime viewership for 22 straight years after dominating the month of January.

"Marking another historic feat is a true reflection of the unwavering dedication and outstanding talent that we have throughout the entire organization of Fox News Channel," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said.

Since January 2002, Fox News has remained the most-watched cable news network across both total day and primetime among total viewers and the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54.

JIMMY FAILLA'S NEW BOOK 'CANCEL CULTURE DICTIONARY' PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON THE OUTRAGE ERA PLAGUING SOCIETY

Fox News averaged 1.3 million total day viewers in January to finish No. 1 in all of basic cable, even topping ESPN during the busy sports month. MSNBC averaged 761,000 total day viewers while CNN settled for an average audience of 463,000.

During primetime, Fox News averaged nearly two million total viewers compared to 1.1 million for MSNBC and only 605,000 for CNN. The win marked 35 consecutive months that Fox News topped CNN and MSNBC with primetime total viewers. Among the key demo, Fox News averaged 219,000 primetime viewers compared to 124,000 for CNN and a dismal 106,000 for MSNBC.

But Fox News’ most-watched show doesn’t even air during primetime.

"The Five," with Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro and rotating co-hosts Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., averaged nearly 3 million viewers to finish as the most-watched cable news program in January. It has been the No. 1 show in cable news for over nine consecutive quarters.

AMERICANS TURNED TO FOX NEWS DIGITAL IN 2023 AS PLATFORM FINISHES AS TOP-PERFORMING NEWS BRAND

Fox News aired the nine most popular cable news programs as "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Hannity," "The Ingraham Angle," Special Report with Bret Baier," "Gutfeld!," "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino" all outdrew everything CNN and MSNBC had to offer, too.

CNN’s most-watched program was "Anderson Cooper 360," which averaged only 733,000 total viewers to finish No. 28 among cable news offerings. Despite being CNN’s biggest draw, "AC 360" had a smaller average audience than 14 Fox News programs and 13 shows on MSNBC.

Fox News aired 98 of the top 100 cable news telecasts for the month. CNN and MSNBC failed to crack the list.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL MORE THAN QUADRUPLES CNN’S AUDIENCE FOR COVERAGE OF IOWA GOP CAUCUSES

When it comes to the critical demo, Fox News Channel was home to the 12 most-watched programs for the viewers most coveted by advertisers. "Jesse Watters Primetime" finished No. 1 with 299,000 average demo viewers, followed by "Gutfeld!," "Hannity," "The Five," "The Ingraham Angle," "Special Report," "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus," "America’s Newsroom," "FOX News @ Night," "America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith" and "Your World with Neil Cavuto."

Fox News also dominated both MSNBC and CNN during special coverage of both the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary, and the network’s town hall with former President Trump co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum topped CNN’s debate with Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis that aired the same night.

During the weekends, Fox News had a larger audience than CNN and MSNBC during every hour of the day. "Cavuto Live" averaged 1.3 million viewers to finish as the No. 1 cable news program on Saturdays, while "Sunday Morning Futures" took the Sunday title with an average audience of 1.6 million.