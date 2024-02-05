Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, FOX News leadership tour Israel, meet with Jerusalem-based journalists

Fox Corporation Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and FOX News Media President Jay Wallace traveled to Israel last week to meet with journalists at the network’s Jerusalem bureau who have been working tirelessly since the start of the Israel-Hamas War on October 7.

"I appreciated the opportunity to visit our Fox Jerusalem bureau to see firsthand the amazing job they are doing covering the war from the front lines. It was also incredibly moving to tour some of the areas that suffered such devastation from the October 7 attacks," Murdoch said.

FOX News’ Jerusalem bureau is home to foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, senior producer Yonat Frilling, and a plethora of producers, editors, cameramen, and other crew members.

Murdoch, Scott and Wallace also met with Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who briefed them on the tragic Oct. 7 terror attacks. The FOX News leaders were informed by Colonel Moshe Tetro, the Head of the Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA) for Gaza, who showed them the damage caused to Erez Crossing and the base.

Tetro described what he and his unit are currently doing to supply humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.

Once that briefing concluded, Murdoch, Scott and Wallace went to Kibbutz Kfar Aza – which is roughly one mile from the Gaza border – where 230 families lived before the Oct. 7 attacks. Hamas gunmen broke through a fence and gained access to the kibbutz on the morning of the attacks, killing 66 people and taking 19 hostages back to Gaza. Five people from Kibbutz Kfar Aza are believed to still be held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

The tour was conducted by Major Liad Diamond, Head of the IDF Public Diplomacy Office, and Capt. (res.) Maya Bentwich who lost her best friend, Raz, in the Kfar Aza massacre.

The deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked a war with Hamas, and the IDF has launched an air and ground campaign in Gaza in an effort to eliminate the terror group. Hamas officials in the besieged enclave say over 26,000 Palestinians have been killed.

One IDF soldier who accompanied their visit had a special message to "The Five."

"We love you all very much," the soldier told "The Five" co-hosts in the video message. "Thanks for supporting Israel. This is a blessing from the IDF. Please come and visit us anytime. It is safe here. And when you come, you're always welcome to each and every home. Shalom, shalom. Love you."

Fox News’ Nikolas Lanum and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.