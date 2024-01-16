Former university chancellor defends himself after suspension over vegan porn videos: 'We've lost friends'

A former Wisconsin university chancellor who performed in X-rated videos that blended erotic imagery with a love for vegan cooking said Sunday the content has led to significant personal and professional costs.

"It's been very saddening to see some people abandoning us. We've lost friends," Joe Gow told The U.K. Times.

The 63-year-old Gow was suspended from his position as chancellor of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December after pornographic videos of him and his wife, Carmen Wilson, came to light.

The couple, who have been married since 2014 and making pornography for years, began posting videos to their "Sexy Happy Couple" YouTube account earlier that month, where they prepared vegan recipes to share with the audience.

WISCONSIN UNIVERSITY CHANCELLOR FIRED FOR CAUSING SCHOOL 'SIGNIFICANT REPUTATIONAL HARM'

The videos often featured famous adult film stars and promoted more explicit versions that could be found on adult sites.

One installment of the series posted to YouTube showed porn star Lauren Phillips flirting with the couple in their kitchen, at one point commenting that a previous sexual interaction with them was as "delicious" as the vegan pizza they served her.

Gow's colleagues slammed the online content, which eventually led to a statement by Jay Rothman, the president of the University of Wisconsin System.

"In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent," Rothman said.

Rothman also revealed that as a tenured faculty member, Gow would be placed on paid administrative leave as he transitioned into his faculty role as a professor.

However, the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously decided to review Gow's tenure and fire him as chancellor, claiming he showed a "reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted."

WISCONSIN UNIVERSITY CHANCELLOR PAYS $5G TO EX-PORN ACTRESS TO SPEAK AT SCHOOL: REPORT

"My wife and I live in a country where we have a First Amendment," Gow said when asked about the school's response.

Gow said that he is contemplating a lawsuit against the university after he was not told what policy he violated and was never given the opportunity to present his case or speak before a hearing.

Gow, who had worked as chancellor at the university for 17 years, said the couple had been "abandoned" by some close friends and colleagues after their side hustle became known. He also claimed that his local paper was getting ready to name him "Person of the Year" before the controversy.

"It's fascinating — before this, I was someone you admired, and now I'm someone who is reviled; it's just a really unusual thing," he said.

While some people have become curious about his and his wife's hobby, Gow admitted that some have vowed never to speak with the couple again.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SYSTEM TO CHANGE NAME BY NEXT YEAR

Wilson noted that "family reaction is a challenge," and her mother was not "super excited" upon hearing the news.

The couple also revealed that they had spent around $100,000 over the years for holiday excursions that allowed them to fund their adult content.

Regardless of the outcry, Gow said his only regret was "self-censoring" that part of his life for such a long period of time.



'We're dealing with consensual adult sexuality. The regents are overreacting. They're certainly not adhering to their own commitment to free speech or the First Amendment," he added.

In 2018, Gow caused controversy for paying an adult film star to give a speech on campus about pornography.

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.