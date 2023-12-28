Wisconsin university chancellor fired for producing, appearing in 'Sexy Happy Couple' porn videos

The chancellor of a university in Wisconsin has been fired for producing and starring in pornographic videos with his wife.

Former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow was canned Wednesday through a vote at a closed-door meeting of the university regents after it was discovered he was making pornography with his wife, Carmen Wilson, under the pseudonym "Sexy Happy Couple."

"My wife and I live in a country where we have a First Amendment," he said. "We're dealing with consensual adult sexuality. The regents are overreacting. They're certainly not adhering to their own commitment to free speech or the First Amendment."

The former chancellor says he was fired without warning and without an opportunity to explain himself to the school officials.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman and regents President Karen Walsh announced the termination following the vote, saying that Gow and his wife's pornographic content caused "significant reputational harm" to the university. The statements called the pornographic material "abhorrent."

"I got an email last night saying I was terminated," Gow said. "I wish I would have had the opportunity to have a hearing."

"When reasonable people understand what my wife and I are creating, it calms them down," Gow said.

Gow's claim that his First Amendment rights have been violated by his termination fell on deaf ears with the university and its regents.

"Good judgment requires that there are and must be limits on what is said or done by the individuals entrusted to lead our universities," Rothman said. "That should be abundantly clear to him."

In 2018, Gow invited porn star Nina Harley to speak at the campus, paying her a $5,000 honorarium.

He was reprimanded for the decision and was denied a raise that year. Gow said the event was in line with the university's free speech policies.

Gow and his wife also operate a Youtube channel called "Sexy Healthy Cooking," where the couple makes food with porn stars.