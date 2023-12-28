Wisconsin university chancellor fired for causing school 'significant reputational harm'

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously decided to terminate Chancellor Joe Gow of UW-La Crosse due to unspecified behavior that could harm the school system's reputation.

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents decided unanimously Wednesday to fire the chancellor of one of its campuses for unspecified behavior that could damage the school system's reputation.

"In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent," UW President Jay Rothman said.

However, Rothman said he filed a complaint Wednesday evening with interim Chancellor Betsy Morgan asking that Gow’s status as a tenured faculty member be reviewed.

An outside law firm has been hired "to undertake a fulsome investigation of the matter," Rothman said.

An email seeking comment was sent to Gow.

UW System Regent President Karen Walsh released a statement saying "Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community."