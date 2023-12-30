University chancellor fired after porn videos with wife surfaced says school violated his free speech

Former University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Dr. Joe Gow spoke out on CNN this week after being fired from his position at the school following the discovery of pornographic videos he and his wife made and published to major porn websites.

Gow told CNN anchors Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez that the school’s decision to fire him was a violation of his First Amendment rights, and that he was given "no due process" in the decision.

He further insisted he violated no university policy by publishing the videos of him and his wife, and argued he had followed the school’s charge to him to "set a good example" and his videos set a good example for "free speech."

The Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents unanimously voted to fire Gow Wednesday, with the body’s president Jay Rothman citing his "abhorrent" actions that "subjected the university to significant reputational harm."

"This Board is charged with the stewardship of our great Universities of Wisconsin. Unfortunately, Dr. Joe Gow has shown a reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with at UW-La Crosse to serve students, faculty and staff, and the campus community," UW System Regent President Karen Walsh added in a separate statement. "The outrage over his behavior is evidenced by the unanimous vote by the UW Board of Regents to terminate him as chancellor. We are alarmed, and disgusted, by his actions, which were wholly and undeniably inconsistent with his role as chancellor."

Local outlet The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Gow and his wife Carmen Wilson "appeared in OnlyFans videos and featured porn stars on their YouTube cooking channel" under the name @SexyHappyCouple. Additionally, pornographic videos of the couple appeared on porn sites PornHub and XHamster.

During his segment on "CNN News Central" on Friday, Gow didn’t deny any of the allegations reported, noting that he and his wife have also published several sex-positive books under fake names.

He claimed the school was mistreating him with its decision.

"The regents had a meeting and they informed me after the meeting that I was no longer chancellor, and I was given no due process. They never said what policy I violated, and also, there was no hearing where I could actually do as I’m doing with you now: talk about the issues. And I think really, at the end of the day, it’s a question of, our material is covered by the First Amendment."

Going further, he added, "I think it says something about how the board of regents says they want freedom of expression and free speech, but at the end of the day, they are not going to let me do that."

Sanchez pushed back on the former administrator, mentioning that a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2004 ruled that a public officer’s free speech rights "stopped after issues of public concern" and that pornographic videos do not fall under this public concern provision.

Sanchez also pointed out how Gow most likely violated the school’s "code of conduct" with the pornographic behavior.

Gow dismissed the argument, suggesting it was an old ruling not up to date with how the "contemporary world" expresses speech and how the public consumes content.

Elsewhere in the interview, Keilar asked him what that point has to do with anything, to which he replied, "Pornography is certainly a public issue. There are billions of people that watch it every day on the internet, so the work that we’re doing comments on that."

Gow also said that he actually observed the school’s code of conduct as written, adding, "When I was appointed chancellor, I did sign an agreement, but it didn’t say anything about a code of conduct or morality or anything like that. It did say ‘set a good example.’ And I think what I’m doing with my wife is setting a good example regarding freedom of expression and free speech."

Gow made similar points to Fox News Digital on Saturday. He first cited Wisconsin law, stating, "I did not receive due process because when the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents terminated me as Chancellor they were required to follow Wisconsin Stat. § 19.85(1)(b), which requires a ‘faculty member or other public employee… is given actual notice of any evidentiary hearing which may be held prior to final action being taken… The notice shall contain a statement that the person has the right to demand that the evidentiary hearing or meeting be held in open session.’"

He also cited the board's policy, saying, "I believe my books and videos are protected by the Regents' ‘Commitment to Academic Freedom and Freedom of \Expression,’ which states ‘Exploration, deliberation, and debate may not be suppressed because the ideas put forth are thought by some or even by most members of the university community (or those outside the community) to be offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed.’"

Continuing to cite the policy, he added, "It is for the members of the university community, not for the institution itself, to make those judgments for themselves, and to act on those judgments not by seeking to suppress exploration of ideas or expression of speech, but by openly and vigorously contesting the ideas that they oppose."

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse did not immediately reply to a request for comment.