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California Dem, former LA mayor Villaraigosa admits Trump's not to blame for state’s homelessness, cost crises

The gubernatorial candidate also warned that Democrats are losing persuadable voters in California

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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California Democrat Villaraigosa says Trump isn’t to blame for the state’s homelessness and cost crises. Video

California Democrat Villaraigosa says Trump isn’t to blame for the state’s homelessness and cost crises.

California gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa argued the state’s homelessness crisis, soaring gas prices and rising costs happened under Democratic policies, saying Democrats "can’t put everything on Donald Trump."

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Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, a Democrat running for California governor, said Saturday that California Democrats cannot blame President Donald Trump for the state's homelessness and affordability crises.

Villaraigosa said Democrats still need to confront problems created under their own party’s leadership after calling Trump "a threat to our democracy."

"But we can’t put everything on Donald Trump. We have the highest homelessness in the United States of America, the highest gas prices, the highest utilities, the highest home prices. People can’t afford rent. And those happened under Democratic policies," Villaraigosa said on MS NOW's "The Weekend: Primetime."

Democratic candidates Antonio Villaraigosa, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Xavier Becerra and Republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco standing on stage at a California gubernatorial debate

Antonio Villaraigosa argues California Democrats need to stop blaming Trump and confront the state’s rising costs and homelessness crisis. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)

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The former mayor, who served from 2005 to 2013, said his candidacy is built around confronting his own party on the cost-of-living issues facing Californians.

"I’ve been the stink bomb in the elevator, if you will, in challenging some of this," Villaraigosa said. "And so this candidacy is important."

Villaraigosa also predicted California’s top-two primary system would still produce a Democrat-versus-Republican general election, rather than two Republicans advancing.

"We had a Senate race, it was a Democrat and Republican. The last governor’s race was a Democrat and Republican. That’s what this one will be," Villaraigosa said. "In fact, the experts have said there’s a better chance of two Democrats than two Republicans."

A Chevron gas station price sign showing unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel prices in Victorville California

The former Los Angeles mayor says Californians are losing confidence in Democratic leadership as gas prices, rent and utility costs continue climbing. (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

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The Democrat explained why he was running and tied his biography to the civil rights movement before criticizing Trump and California Democrats in the same answer.

"Look, I came out of the civil rights movement. I’m here today because it’s the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act that opened up the country to me," Villaraigosa said. "And Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy."

Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton speaking with Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and others at a luncheon

Villaraigosa defends staying in the governor’s race by pitching himself as a Democrat willing to challenge his own party’s policies. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

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Villaraigosa also warned that Democrats are losing persuadable voters in California and need to examine why.

"We’ve got to look in the mirror," Villaraigosa said. "When you’re losing the middle, you’ve got to look in the mirror and say, ‘What do we need to do to make the changes we need to restore confidence in us as a party?’"

He warned California relies too heavily on wealthy taxpayers and said additional taxes could drive residents and revenue out of the state.

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"We over rely in this state on the billionaires and on high-net-worth individuals," Villaraigosa said. "We’re a very progressive state and we have a progressive tax system. And so, if they all leave, we won’t be able to balance our budget."

CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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