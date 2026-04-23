Karen Bass meets with Trump at White House to push for LA wildfire relief after months of clashes

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Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to push for wildfire relief funding, marking a rare moment of cooperation after months of clashes.

Bass shared a photo on X showing her and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger meeting with Trump and senior administration officials in the Oval Office.

Bass and Barger said the meeting included a "positive discussion" about Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funding and rebuilding efforts following last year’s Palisades and Eaton fires.

"This afternoon we met with President Trump and Administration officials to advocate for families who lost everything," they said in a joint statement. "We had a very positive discussion about FEMA and other rebuilding funds as well as the support of the President to continue joining us in pressuring the insurance companies to pay what they owe – and for the big banks to step up to ease the financial pressure on L.A. families."

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"Our job is to fight for our communities," they added. "When it comes to this recovery, our federal partners are essential, and we are grateful for the support of the President."

The meeting comes after a yearlong standoff between California leaders and the Trump administration over wildfire recovery funding and the federal government’s role in rebuilding efforts.

The fires scorched more than 37,700 acres — which is larger than Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and Universal Studios combined — and destroyed more than 16,200 structures. The fires caused tens of billions of dollars in damage, and rebuilding efforts are ongoing as residents navigate insurance claims and rising costs.

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FEMA announced more than $3 billion in aid last June, while California Gov. Gavin Newsom later sought $33.9 billion in additional federal funding, according to the Los Angeles Times.

More recently, Newsom criticized Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over delays in releasing more than $500 million in FEMA funding tied to wildfire recovery.

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Bass, who has clashed with the Trump administration in recent months, including over immigration enforcement protests in Los Angeles, drew criticism from some online following the meeting.

Reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor, mocked Bass on social media, posting "MAGA KAREN" in response to the Oval Office photo and accusing her of aligning with Trump ahead of the election.

He added, "Karen Bass sold her soul to Trump in a last-ditch desperation move ahead of the election LMAO."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Bass’ office for comment.

Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.