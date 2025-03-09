Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

LA Mayor Karen Bass accused of deleting texts in wake of wildfire disaster

Bass was on a trip to Africa when Palisades Fire erupted on Jan 7

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass deleted her text messages from the first days of the deadly wildfires that destroyed multiple communities in January, according to a report.

Bass was on a trip to Africa for the swearing-in of Ghana’s president when the Palisades Fire erupted on Jan. 7. The mayor did not get back into the city until Jan. 8.

While Bass and her office have said that she was in constant communication with officials during that 24-hour period of travel, her text messages from that time no longer exist, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Her phone is set not to save text messages," city lawyer David Michaelson told the newspaper, adding that Bass’ phone has auto-deleted text messages for at least two years.

LA Mayor Karen Bass and City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo unveil the 2024-25 fiscal budget at City Hall

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has faced heavy criticism over her trip to Africa at the time the deadly Palisades Fire erupted. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times, File)

Los Angeles administrative code requires most records to be kept for at least two years, though Michaelson argued that there is "no requirement that a city official or employee save text messages." 

The paper said it had filed a public records request on Jan. 10 for all text messages that the mayor sent and received while she traveled on Jan. 7 and 8 regarding fire response or her travel plans.

Bass’ office told the outlet on Thursday that it had "no responsive records" to fulfill the request. The paper noted that Bass’ office did not provide a reason why or say whether it was withholding any records.

The California Public Records Act has no specific rules for document retention, according to the newspaper, though it does say that when an agency denies a request, it must state why.

Bass has faced backlash over her trip and botched response in the early days of the wildfires.

Firefighters watch a helicopter drop water on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters watch a helicopter drop water on the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Last month, Bass conceded her Africa trip was "absolutely" a mistake and that she was working to regain the public’s trust.

"Absolutely it is, and I think that I have to demonstrate that every day by showing what we're doing, what is working, what are the challenges," Bass told NBC Los Angeles when asked if she’s trying to "regain confidence."

Fox News Digital’s Cameron Arcand contributed to this report.