Former Planned Parenthood clinic director celebrates Roe v. Wade reversal one year later: 'Day of remembrance'

One year after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-lifers nationwide are rejoicing the move that returned the abortion issue to the states.

One of those pro-lifers, Abby Johnson, is a former Planned Parenthood clinic director who helped facilitate thousands of abortion procedures. She commended the Supreme Court's reversal during "Fox & Friends Weekend" in honor of the anniversary.

"As someone who has had two abortions myself and now… regrets them, as someone who has helped to facilitate over 22,000 abortions as… a former abortion clinic director… to me, the anniversary of Roe being thrown into the ash heap of history is a day of celebration and certainly a day of remembrance to the 63 million babies that were unnecessarily killed by abortion," Johnson told Rachel Campos-Duffy on Sunday.

"And it's really a day of freedom for so many other women that will not make that decision in the future because of Dobbs," she continued. "I'm really thankful, of course, that Roe was overturned."

But pro-choice advocates have been anything but silent on the one-year commemoration amid various demonstrations in Washington, D.C.

Vice President Kamala Harris posted a video on Twitter over the weekend retelling what she painted as the grim nature of the reversal and why she was "outraged" by the news.

"The day that the Supreme Court took a constitutional right from the women of America, I was outraged," she said. "In fact, the first person I called was my husband because I could just let it all out with him. So going forward, let's not throw up our hands. Let's roll up our sleeves."

Biden echoed Harris' sentiment over the weekend, issuing a series of tweets accusing the Supreme Court of stripping women of their "constitutional rights" while also mentioning executive action to expand access to "reproductive health care."

Biden announced Friday another executive order on the matter that would bolster "access to contraception – an essential part of reproductive care."

But Johnson, who has seen the reverberating effect of abortion firsthand, has made it her mission to help women struggling to escape working in the industry.

Johnson started an organization called "And Then There Were None," which helps individuals working in the industry find other lines of work.

"When they leave, they want to expose the things that they've seen, so one of the things that we've been able to do is we've been able to work with state and local officials to then close down the clinics where they once worked," Johnson said. "So we've been able through these workers to shut down 32 abortion clinics because of the information that they know."

"These facilities are filthy, they're dirty, they're not reporting statutory rape, they're not sterilizing the instruments that are being used from woman to woman… They're not complying with regulations," she continued. "So these are the things that these workers know. They are not resuscitating babies that are being born alive. They're literally drowning these babies in toilets… These are terrible things that are happening inside of these facilities."

The organization has also provided financial assistance, legal representation, career resources and education scholarships to those seeking job changes.