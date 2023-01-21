At March for Life, ex-abortion workers share why they embraced pro-life cause

Women who used to work in abortion clinics shared their personal experiences of what they say they saw coming out of the abortion industry and becoming pro-life, at this year's March for Life.

Friday was the 50th annual pro-life demonstration in Washington, D.C., that takes place on the anniversary of the Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade, which was overturned last June.

The group said they used to believe that they were helping women get necessary healthcare, but after seeing "horrific things" in the clinics they became disenchanted by the industry.

Adrienne spent nearly two and a half years in prison after working in Philadelphia abortionist Kermit Gosnell's clinic. Gosnell was found guilty of murdering infants born alive in their third-trimester after his clinic was raided in 2010.

She worked there for three years and said the experience left her with haunting memories.

"I saw a lot of horrific things, I participated in a lot of horrific things," she told Fox News Digital.

Adrienne said she was really impacted when she witnessed a 30-week-old baby murdered by Gosnell.

"That really hurt me," she recalled describing the child as a "beautiful boy."

That abortion left her with haunting memories that made it difficult for her to sleep in the dark.

"He had a chance and it was taken from him. I couldn't take it no more…I was seeing him in my dreams. I had to learn to deal with that," she said.

Adrienne said she submitted photos of this boy in Gosnell's trial because she had to "get justice for him."

"I just realized that I didn't want to live like this and be like this anymore. I was consumed by evil for three years," she shared.

She said God brought her out of the industry and to Abby Johnson's organization, "And Then There Were None," a ministry devoted to supporting women who are coming out of the abortion industry.

"I felt stuck, I felt like I didn't have a way out, until I just cried out to God and asked him, ‘I need a way out, I can’t do this anymore,'" Adrienne explained.

Lorenda also came out of the abortion industry nearly a decade ago after working for eleven years in a clinic in Orlando, Florida.

What she saw happen to a nearly third trimester old baby changed her mind about abortion.

"I saw a 26-week [old] baby born alive inside our clinic and drowned in a toilet," she recalled.

"I'm sorry to be graphic, but I'm trying to be honest. That's when my views definitely changed," she stated.

The things she saw left her "depressed and suicidal," she explained. "At that time, I had to make a conscious decision if I wanted to live or die."

Lorenda sought support to get out of the industry and became pro-life. "I started to realize there was another side to this and I found it. And now I'm here [at the March for Life] " she said, smiling.

Also at the march was Noemi from Florida who said she spent four years in the abortion industry. There were "a lot of particular moments" in her journey that led her out of abortion, she recalled.

One painful memory was of a woman who lost her baby in her second trimester due to a medical records mistake and hastiness by the abortion clinic she worked in.

Noemi said the woman in her second trimester was referred to the clinic by her doctor because of severe fetal anomalies. Even though the patient wanted to keep her baby, she was advised that keeping the child would threaten her own life. The clinic went through with the three-day abortion procedure even though they hadn't received her medical file yet.

"Something in my gut was telling me let’s get medical records, let’s give it a couple days and wait and see what’s going on," she recalled.

Noemi said a week later they received the records and discovered a tragic mistake.

"There was an error in the report that was given somewhere on the part of the hospital, and the mom was not the mom who had the fetal anomaly…. The family lost their baby and that was it for me," she said.

"The abortion industry is about the money," Noemi said.

Mayra, a former Planned Parenthood director in Arizona, worked for the abortion provider for 17 years before she won a lawsuit against them for wrongful termination after she reported the abortionist at her clinic for endangering the safety of patients.

"I realized that abortion [wasn't healthcare]," she said. "I realized that abortion was just a business and abortion was harming women and that babies were being treated like trash," she said.

Sonia from Texas also said she realized abortion wasn't safe for women from her experience working for a doctor who performed abortions in a private gynecologist's office.

"One of our clients passed away at the hospital. I believe it was [because of] negligence from the doctor," she explained.

"I believe those kinds of things are still happening," she said. "It's still not safe, it's still not health care."

Malika also shared how used to work at an abortion clinic in New Jersey but had a change of heart a little over a year ago.

"I’ve been out of the clinic a year as of December 16th and I’m straight pro-life," she said.

Malika said she saw a lot of insurance fraud and women who were repeat clients of the clinic. She disagreed with the narrative that rape was a predominant reason why women get abortions.

"I didn't see a lot of rape [victims] in the clinic. I saw a lot of women coming back over and over again, every two months, every three months like it was birth control, it was sad," she said.

She said that her personal experience working in the clinic changed her beliefs about abortion.

"I just need my voice to be heard and the mission to get out. Life—all life matters. That industry is a demonic thing," she added.

The women said they were praying other abortion workers had their hearts changed and encouraged them to seek support.

"There are places out here that can help you get out and be okay," Malika urged.