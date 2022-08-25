Expand / Collapse search
Former NYPD officer rips de Blasio teaching at Harvard: 'I thought it was a parody'

Paul Mauro slams former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio teaching a leadership course at Harvard

Former NYPD officer Paul Mauro torched former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on "America’s Newsroom" Thursday for teaching a leadership course at Harvard University as a visiting fellow this fall.

OKLAHOMA POLICE CHIEF CALLS OUT ANTI-COP RHETORIC AFTER DEPARTMENT'S FIRST LINE-OF-DUTY KILLING IN 87 YEARS

PAUL MAURO: I thought it was a parody when I saw it. I mean, what's it going to teach you about?  To show up late? You know, to me, this is like hiring the coach from a last place team. All right. And full disclosure: I was up there. I'm a graduate of The Kennedy School. I know it's in vogue to bash the Ivies, etc., but they have some terrific people, great professors, and wonderful programs. I don't expect Bill de Blasio to be among them.

Bill de Blasio instructing future leaders of this country? The Chinese and Russians must be laughing…

