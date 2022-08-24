Bill de Blasio, former New York City mayor and presidential candidate, named visiting fellow at Harvard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Harvard University has named former Democratic New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Bill de Blasio to be a visiting fellow during the fall of 2022.

de Blasio was named a Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics visiting fellow, a position meant to bring "distinguished veterans of public life for a short yet comprehensive stay at the Institute of Politics."

The Institute of Politics Interim Director Setti Warren said in a press release that "We are excited to welcome Mayor de Blasio to campus as we look for pathways forward on the challenges facing our democracy."

"I am happy to join the IOP to help inspire our nation’s next generation of leaders to find ways to serve in politics and public service, and to build a government that serves working people," de Blasio said in the press release.

The former New York City mayor's appointment as a visiting fellow within the program comes after a short-lived campaign for New York's 10th Congressional District, as he dropped out in June.

"It’s clear the people of [NY-10] are looking for another option and I respect that. Time for me to leave electoral politics and focus on other ways to serve. I am really grateful for all the people I met, the stories I heard and the many good souls who helped out. Thank you all!," de Blasio said on social media when he quit the race.

The institute also named seven resident fellows, who live on campus and participate in various events.

Among the seven resident fellows are Raul Alvillar, former state director for President Biden's 2020 campaign; Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, professor at John Jay College; Stephanie Carlton, former health advisor to Jeb Bush’s 2016 presidential campaign; Judith LeBlanc, executive director of Native Organizers Alliance; Stefan Löfven, former prime minister of Sweden; Matt Mead, former Republican governor of Wyoming; and Natalie Tennant, former West Virginia secretary of state.