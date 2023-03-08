Former NBA star Andrew Bogut calls out far-left gender ideology: 'Leave the kids out of it'

Former NBA star Andrew Bogut pushed back on the far-left's effort to indoctrinate children with gender ideology, warning the trend will become a "detriment" to this generation of young children if it continues to spiral.

Bogut, who played most of his career for the Bucks and Warriors, joined "The Ingraham Angle" on Tuesday to discuss why he is speaking out against the radical gender "inclusivity" push after he tried to sign his 6-year-old son up for soccer, and to his disbelief, was offered four gender options instead of two.

"The biggest misnomer of our times is inclusive, to hear that word, it's not inclusive, these are six-year-old kids," Bogut told Laura Ingraham. "My wife actually signed up for it and screenshotted and sent it to me… Can we just let kids be kids?"

"When you're an adult, if you want to transition, or you want to do whatever you want to do sexually, I really don't care. It's not my business," he continued. "But when it's affecting children, you know that their brains haven't even close to fully formed yet. And as you said in your intro, it's baby steps, it's inches, inches of pushing this stuff."

Bogut tweeted a photo of the signup options in February when he went to sign up his son for soccer through the country's national organization, "Football Australia."

"Signing our 6 YEAR OLD!, Once again, 6 YEAR OLD! up for soccer. Cmon @FootballAUS," he wrote.

In the photo, there were four options for the child's gender - one male, one female, one "Non-Binary/Gender Fluid, and one "Gender identity not sufficiently represented."

"If they're putting their age, and they're under 18, it shouldn't have all those options," Bogut said. "The other options that probably need to be there for my six-year-old are Incredible Hulk, Spider-Man, Superman, Batman."

The top overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft ignited a firestorm on Twitter for his stance, receiving both praise and backlash.

Australian reporter Matt Bevan shot back against Bogut's tweet writing, "That's a standard form mate. Are you suggesting they adjust it just so the parents of 6yos don't freak out at having to check a box?"

Bogut responded, "How many genders are there Matt? Give me a #."

Another Australian journalist, Lilly Vitorovich, wrote, "Ridiculous and heartbreaking to think it’s an option at 6!"

Former Turkish female basketball player Ceran Sarper said, "It’s really interesting to see people’s negative reactions to your Tweet. I’m a full supporter of LGBTQ+ community but this is too much tbh."

Despite the mixed reactions on social media, Bogut noted how it is still "taboo" in his home country to push back on the ultra-progressive indoctrination.

"In Australia, it's still taboo to speak out against… this kind of stuff with the gender ideology under the guise of the rainbow flag and the LGBT community," Bogut said. "I've got nothing against them as adults. Do what you want, just leave the kids out of it."

"And until mothers and fathers of their kids speak up, this is going to be a detriment to our current generation of young children, and if we don't fix it now, I don't want to see what the world's going to be like in ten or 15 years," he continued.